49ers Foundation Partner with KNBR to Host Holiday Sports Auction

The San Francisco 49ers Foundation and Cumulus Media-San Francisco's KNBR 680, "The Sports Leader," today jointly announced the dates for the second annual 49ers Foundation Holiday Sports Auction. The holiday auction, which will take place on Tuesday, November 27th and Wednesday, November 28th, will provide the Faithful with the opportunity to bid on once-in-a-lifetime 49ers experiences this holiday season while also benefitting Bay Area youth in-need.

Auction items will range from the chance to travel to an away game with the team next season, to attending all three days of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, TN, to golfing with 49ers general manager John Lynch and 49ers President Al Guido, and much more. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the 49ers Foundation Holiday Sports Auction will support 49ers Foundation non-profit beneficiaries.

The auction will be take place between 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. PST on both days. The number to call and bid on items is: 415-995-5700.

"We're excited to bring fans for the second year a selection of unique 49ers experiences that will be auctioned off to help fund initiatives that educate and empower at-risk youth, like our award-winning 49ers EDU and 49ers PREP," said 49ers Foundation executive director Justin Prettyman. "All proceeds from the auction assist the 49ers Foundation's charitable programs in giving back to those in need this holiday season. None of what we do would be possible without the generous support from the Faithful."

"The 49ers Foundation does a fantastic job of utilizing its numerous educational and leadership initiatives to serve underprivileged young people in the Bay Area," said Cumulus Media-San Francisco vice president/market manager Doug Harvill. "KNBR 680 is proud to partner with the 49ers Foundation to help raise funds for such a worthwhile organization."

Last year alone, the 49ers Foundation invested more than $4 million back into the Bay Area community with a focus on assisting at-risk youth. For these efforts, the franchise was recognized as the ESPN Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year in 2017.