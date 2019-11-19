49ers Foundation Partners with KNBR Radio to Host 49ers Third Annual Foundation Holiday Sports Auction

The San Francisco 49ers Foundation and Cumulus Media-San Francisco's KNBR 104.5FM & 680AM, "The Sports Leader," today jointly announced dates for the third annual 49ers Foundation Holiday Sports Auction. The holiday auction will kick-off on Giving Tuesday, December 3rd and continue through Wednesday, December 4th, and provide the Faithful with the opportunity to bid on once-in-a-lifetime 49ers experiences this holiday season while also benefitting Bay Area youth in-need.

A highlight of this year's auction includes the 49ers Foundation's goal to hit the monumental milestone of $50 million raised since 1991, with a focus on assisting at-risk youth in the Bay Area. The auction will be take place between 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. PST on both days. Listeners can visit 49ers.com/give or call 415-995-5700 to bid on items.

Auction items include a VIP 49ers Away Game trip, attending all three days of the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, retrieving the kickoff tee during the 49ers game versus the Falcons game on December 15th, and much more. One hundred percent of the proceeds will support the 49ers Foundation non-profit beneficiaries.

"We're thrilled to launch the third annual 49ers Foundation Holiday Sports Auction after an overwhelmingly positive response from the Faithful. Over the last two holiday auctions, our fans helped raise more than $200,000 to fund initiatives that educate and empower at-risk youth, like our award-winning 49ers EDU and 49ers PREP," said 49ers Foundation executive director Justin Prettyman. "All proceeds from the auction assist the 49ers Foundation's charitable programs in giving back to those in need this holiday season. We're grateful to KNBR and the Bay Area for supporting the 49ers Foundation."

"The 49ers Foundation does a fantastic job of utilizing its numerous educational and leadership initiatives to serve underprivileged young people in the Bay Area," said Cumulus Media-San Francisco Vice President/Market Manager Doug Harvill. "KNBR 104.5FM & 680AM is proud to partner with the 49ers Foundation to help raise funds for such a worthwhile organization."