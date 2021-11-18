49ers Foundation Announces Details for the Holiday Sports Auction

The 49ers Foundation and Cumulus Media-San Francisco's KNBR radio today announced dates, times, and auction items for their annual Holiday Sports Auction presented by TIBCO4Good™. Members of the Faithful will have the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind 49ers experiences and memorabilia this holiday season while also benefitting Bay Area youth. Officially beginning on Giving Tuesday, the auction will open at 8 a.m. PST on Tuesday, November 30th and close at 7 p.m. PST on Wednesday, December 1st. A preview of all auction packages can be found at 49ers.com/give.

Highlighting this year's auction are several unique 49ers experiences with players, personnel, and alumni. First, the Presidential Gameday and Supporters Club Experience offers four fans the chance to attend a game at Levi's® Stadium in team President Al Guido's guest suite. These fans will also get four memberships to the new 49ers Supporters Club. Other auction packages include a meet and greet with 49ers legend Jerry Rice, a coffee date with Joe Staley, and a TopGolf excursion with a current 49ers player. 49ers General Manager John Lynch and legend Steve Young are also participating in auction experiences.

"As we officially enter the holiday season, the 49ers Foundation is thrilled to give back to both the Faithful and Bay Area youth in our fifth annual KNBR Holiday Sports Auction presented by TIBCO4Good™," said 49ers Foundation executive director Justin Prettyman. "All proceeds from the auction assist the 49ers Foundation's charitable programs and mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth. We're so grateful to KNBR, TIBCO4Good™ and the 49ers Faithful for their support, and we hope that you will join us this Giving Tuesday to help spread holiday cheer for local youth in our community."

"The 49ers Foundation continues to do fantastic work serving underprivileged youth in the Bay Area," said KNBR VP/Market Manager Larry Blumhagen. "All of us at KNBR 104.5FM & 680AM are honored to partner with the 49ers Foundation to help with such an important cause."

Additional packages included in the auction offer a VIP experience to the Coldplay concert at Levi's Stadium in April 2022 and game-worn or signed memorabilia from George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Trey Lance, Joe Montana, and others.