San Francisco 49ers Launch 49ers Fan Cutout Program with Proceeds to Benefit 49ers Foundation

While the San Francisco 49ers will begin the 2020 regular season without fans in the stands at Levi's® Stadium, the Faithful have the chance to see themselves represented at 49ers home games this season through the team's new 49ers Fan Cutout program. For $149, with proceeds benefitting the 49ers Foundation and its direct programs 49ers EDU and 49ers PREP, fans can purchase a cutout to be placed in the seats behind the Levi's® Stadium end zones.

Season ticket holders received priority access on Friday and the general public have the chance to purchase cutouts beginning Monday, August 31st, at 12 p.m. PST at 49ers-fan-cutouts.aaaflag.com.

Beginning with the home opener against the Arizona Cardinals on September 13th, the spirit of the Faithful will be represented by thousands of unique cutouts wearing the red and gold of the 49ers. To be a part of history and secure one of these limited-edition cutouts, fans can upload a high-resolution photo of themselves, a spouse, child, and/or a pet to 49ers-fan-cutouts.aaaflag.com. While some cutouts will be visible on NFL television broadcasts, all buyers will receive a link to download a photo of their cutout in Levi's® Stadium. Fans who purchase cutouts will also be eligible for exclusive giveaways and other promotions during the season.

"There's no substitute for having the Faithful at Levi's® Stadium to give our team an incredible homefield advantage, but we're happy to offer our fans this unique opportunity to support the team as well as the 49ers Foundation's efforts in our community," said 49ers Chief Marketing Officer Alex Chang. "We look forward to seeing all the creative ways the Faithful express their fandom through the cutouts."

Photos of fans will be required to feature 49ers-branded attire and creativity is highly encouraged. Fans looking to reserve a seat for their cutout for home opener on September 13th must purchase their cutout by Wednesday, September 9th at 5 p.m. PST. Any cutouts submitted after that deadline will not be installed until the team's second home game against the Philadelphia Eagles on October 4th. Should the 49ers receive the opportunity to host members of the Faithful at Levi's® Stadium later this season, cutouts may be moved to other seats within the lower bowl of the stadium.