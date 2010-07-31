49ers Family Reunites at Camp

When Mike Singletary talks to his players about three phases of football becoming one, it's not coach speak. It's a fundamental belief.

The family-oriented approach Singletary has instilled in his players doesn't go in one ear and out the other. It's manifested in the form of players helping each other's various charitable causes, as well as spending time with one another away from the football field.

Just because the veteran players reported for training camp on Saturday, didn't mean it was the first they had seen teammates away from the 49ers facility. Many of the players were frequently involved in each other's off the field activities, where they collectively strengthened their bond and desire to get back to the playoffs in 2010.

"All offseason I've been around a lot of the guys, and everybody's talking about football," said safety Dashon Goldson, who received plenty of help for his annual football camp. "Everybody's excited about it. That's a good thing."

Under Singletary's leadership, the 49ers have put family first.

"It's like a brotherhood. If you help me, I'll help you. But more than that, we're teammates and I think that's how we win on the field, because everybody is helping each other," fullback Moran Norris said. "We're together like a family. Coach Singletary stresses family and we definitely have it."

Norris had a handful of teammates fly out to his hometown of Houston to support his annual football camp and dinner. Norris welcomed offensive teammates like Alex Smith, Michael Crabtree and Frank Gore to the event, as well as defensive players like Joe Staley, Takeo Spikes and Goldson.

"We have a great group so it's not hard," Smith said. "It's easy to spend time with each other and hang out. We did a bunch of things together, especially me, Frank and Vernon (Davis). I love hanging out with those guys, so it was fun."

All the plane rides, appearances and quality time spent in the community can be traced back to the 49ers head man, who has a father-like leadership quality when standing in front of his players and coaches.