49ers Extend Team Voice, Ted Robinson

The San Francisco 49ers announced a five-year contract extension with "The Voice of the 49ers," Ted Robinson. The agreement, which runs through 2018, will allow Robinson to have served a decade with the organization by the end of the agreement. Robinson's role in 49ers programming will continue to grow moving forward, as he will be very active with the team's website and television productions, in addition to other elements surrounding the opening of Levi's® Stadium.

"We are absolutely elated that our Faithful fan base will get to enjoy Ted's unique skills at such an exciting time in our franchise's history," said 49ers Director of Broadcasting & Corporate Sales Bob Sargent. "We look forward to continuing the wonderful legacy of our broadcasters."

"I've learned through four seasons how significant the position of the voice of the 49ers is to the fan base," Ted Robinson said. "Luckily, we've had calls in the last two years that will live in 49ers history, and I look forward to many more at a time when our franchise is thriving both on and off the field with Levi's® Stadium on the horizon."

Ted Robinson has been the play-by-play voice of the 49ers since 2009. He is part of a prestigious group of play-by-play men who have dazzled 49ers fans throughout the 63-year history of the team. That special list includes Bob Fouts (1946-62), Lon Simmons (1963-1980, 1987-88), Don Klein (1981-86) and Joe Starkey (1989-2008). Robinson had previously served as the third member of the 49ers radio broadcast team in 1983 with Don Klein and Don Heinrich. He also anchored pre/post-game coverage on 49ers radio network from 1983-86 and anchored the 49ers locker room coverage after the team's 1985 Super Bowl victory.