49ers Extend Spanish Radio Partnerships

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday the extension of their radio broadcast agreement with Marcos Gutierrez Productions (MGP) to broadcast 49ers games in Spanish in the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento through the 2013 season. The 49ers will broadcast games on two Spanish language stations KIQI Radio 1010 in San Francisco and KATD 990 in Sacramento.

"Extending this partnership with KIQI and KATD for another four years is great for our organization as well as our Spanish speaking fans," said Jed York, 49ers president and CEO. "The relationship with Marcos Gutierrez Productions over the years has been tremendous and we look forward to continuing to provide our Spanish speaking fans the opportunity to listen to our games live each season."

Through the multi-year extension, KIQI and KATD will carry all preseason, regular season, and postseason 49ers games. MGP has been a proud partner, broadcasting games for the past three seasons.