49ers EDU and CFP Foundation Come Together to Celebrate Bay Area Teachers for 'The Big Day'

Patti Jenkins was nominated by Santa Clara Unified School District Assistant Superintendent Kathie Kanavel, who recognized her for going above and beyond to serve her students and community not just in this last year but in her entire teaching career.

When asked what her initial reaction was to hearing that she would be receiving a $1,000 grant, Jenkins was shocked but incredibly grateful. "I was definitely surprised because I work in a community where everyone works hard, especially with this pandemic going on," said Jenkins. "This award could have been given to anyone in my school. I really want to share this money with my school because they have given me so much support over the last 20 years. It's truly a wonderful community to work with."