NBCSBA Spotlight: Five 49ers to Watch vs. Eagles in Week 4

The Philadelphia Eagles are winless. The 49ers are coming off back-to-back road wins against the two teams that make their homes in New Jersey.

Yet, the Eagles actually are closer to their division lead than the 49ers. Go figure.

While things appear to be falling apart in Philadelphia, the Eagles still are very much in the thick of the playoff picture in the lackluster NFC East.

The 49ers, meanwhile, are halfway through a string of four games against opponents they have to push to the side in order to keep pace in the loaded NFC West.

Already having taken care of the New York Jets and New York Giants, the 49ers (2-1) face the Eagles (0-2-1) on Sunday Night Football at Levi's Stadium. Next week: The Miami Dolphins.

But, first, they have to take care of business against Philadelphia. Here are five players they will be counting on set the tone for Sunday's game.

Mullens gets his second consecutive start and the 10th of his NFL career. He is coming off a 343-yard performance in the 49ers' 36-9 victory over the Giants.

With Jimmy Garoppolo still hobbled with a high ankle sprain, Mullens will start again.

This week, he will have tight end George Kittle available as a target in the passing game. Kittle missed the past two games with a knee injury. He watched from the sideline as Mullens dissected the Giants.

"I love watching Nick play," Kittle said. "We have a connection."