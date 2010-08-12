49ers Eagerly Await Full Contact

Taylor Mays and Glen Coffee have more in common than being talented, young reserves on the 49ers roster. They're both eager to showcase strengths of their game this Sunday, which happen to revolve around the physical side of football.

Mays was known for applying big hits as a college safety at USC, which led to the 49ers drafting him No. 49 overall. So far he's not been able to fully demonstrate how his tackling ability can translate in the pro game, but that will all change come Sunday.

"It's time to go full speed," Mays said with a little chuckle following Thursday's morning training camp session. "I'm just ready to go out there, hit somebody and celebrate with my teammates."

Coming from a college program known for its unity, Mays said he enjoys the game most when he and his teammates are collectively having fun on the field, just as long as they're experiencing success as well.

Mays' passion has carried over into his preparation as well.

"He's always the guy at the end of the meetings sitting in there," defensive coordinator Greg Manusky said. "He's a perfectionist, you can see that already. That's the one thing you can never judge when you have kids coming out. I love his heart, love his desire and how he wants to be good."

Coffee on the other hand, is looking to continue establishing himself as a physical runner in the NFL – that's why he added 17 pounds of muscle in the offseason following his rookie campaign.

Standing at a comfortable playing weight of 209 pounds, the 6-foot running back plans to showcase his improved between-the-tackles ground game beginning in the preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"Getting in the game is what we live for, so I'm ready for it," Coffee said. "It's what we practice for."

Both players have consistently flashed ability throughout the 49ers first week-and-a-half of camp, but the successes are not the object of their focus; they tend to concentrate on the mistakes.

Case in point, Mays came up with his first interception of training camp on Thursday, picking off David Carr in a goal line 11-on-11 period. The interception was of little consolation to the three-time college All-American however.

"I'm more focused on the stuff I messed up on than the stuff I did well on. The biggest thing for me is understanding my assignments and what the coaches want me to do within the defense. I'm starting to figure that out and it's making a lot more sense for me out there."

Mays said his he's already feeling the benefit of having his "eyes in the right places." The coaching staff has seen improvements in that area too and has given him positive feedback when he reacts to a play favorably in practice.