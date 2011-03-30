49ers Draft Party Set for April 28

Event at Santa Clara Convention Center to Benefit Japan Earthquake and Tsunami Relief**The San Francisco 49ers annual Draft Party is scheduled for Thursday, April 28 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Doors open for the event at 4:00 p.m. PST, and will feature live NFL Network HD coverage of the first day of the draft on two giant video screens.

Registration for the Draft Party will require a nominal fee of $2.00 for each adult. One hundred percent of the event proceeds will be donated on behalf of 49ers fans to Japan's earthquake and tsunami relief efforts in conjunction with a matching gift from the 49ers Foundation up to $10,000, as well as with a personal contribution of $10,000 from Denise and John York.

The first round of the NFL Draft will take place Thursday, April 28 beginning at 5:00 p.m. PST, followed by the second and third rounds on Friday, April 29 at 3 p.m. PST. Rounds 4-7 will be held Saturday, April 30 at 9 a.m. PST. Watch the entire draft live on 49ers.com.

Fans can expect alumni, Gold Rush Cheerleaders and Sourdough Sam to be on hand to sign autographs throughout the day. The voice of the 49ers, Ted Robinson, will emcee the evening's event. In addition, interactive sponsor presentations, raffle prizes and concessions will be available.

Raffle tickets will be sold by 49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders and fans will have the opportunity to win prizes including 49ers merchandise. All proceeds from the raffle will benefit the 49ers Foundation, which supports development programs for underserved youth to keep them "Safe, On Track and In School."

Tickets for the Draft Party are limited. Season ticket holders will be able to register for tickets beginning today, Wednesday, March 30, via a private website which will be emailed to season ticket holders directly. Starting Monday, April 4, the general public will be able to register online at www.49ers.com. Tickets are distributed on a first come, first served basis. Fans are encouraged to register for tickets early, with the limited number available.