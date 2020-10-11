Raheem Mostert, Ahkello Witherspoon to Play vs. Dolphins

Oct 11, 2020 at 11:35 AM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

San Francisco's offense is nearing full health with Raheem Mostert active against the Miami Dolphins. Mostert missed the last two games while working his way back from a knee injury and was questionable heading into Sunday's game. Kyle Shanahan said the team relied on his own personal readiness to determine his availability.

The 49ers are still without several key offensive players, including Weston Richburg (knee), Tevin Coleman (knee) and Jordan Reed (knee), who could be making returns to the field in the coming weeks. But it's an encouraging sign as the team receives several reinforcements ahead of Sunday's contest.

Deebo Samuel appeared on the team's practice report this week with a non-COVID illness. The team took necessary precautions to distance the wideout, as Samuel attended the week's meetings virtually. Per league rules, Samuel cleared three negative COVID tests before he could rejoin the team and is active for Sunday's game.

Defensively, Emmanuel Moseley (concussion) and Dontae Johnson (groin) were ruled OUT heading into Sunday. The team is already short-handed with Richard Sherman (calf) and K'Waun Williams (hip, knee) on Injured Reserve. After missing two games with a hamstring injury, the 49ers get ﻿Ahkello Witherspoon﻿ back. Jason Verrett will make his third-straight start opposite Witherspoon.

As for the Dolphins, the team announced on Friday left tackle Austin Jackson was being placed on Injured Reserve with a foot injury. Jackson was part of an offensive line that has allowed only six sacks so far this season. Fourth-year tackle Julién Davenport will get the start in place of Jackson.

Miami will also be without defensive end Shaq Lawson who is dealing with a shoulder injury he sustained in Week 4. Lawson has registered nine tackles, six quarterback hits and a sack through four games this season.

Byron Jones will make his return after missing two games with a groin injury. Jones adds a boost to the Dolphins secondary as rookie cornerback Noah Igbinoghene gave up two touchdowns in their Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Here is the full inactives report:

49ers

Dolphins

  • RB/WR Malcolm Perry
  • RB Salvon Ahmed
  • RB Jordan Howard
  • DE Jason Strowbridge
  • TE Durham Smythe
  • DE Shaq Lawson

