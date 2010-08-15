49ers Defense Doesn't Quit

The tone was set from the opening defensive drive, and it continued until the final play of the game.

The 49ers defense came to play Sunday in Indianapolis.

The first time the unit took the field, Peyton Manning and the Colts' offense was just 18 yards away from the end zone. But the All-Pro quarterback was forced to settle for just three points.

Four turnovers and one defensive touchdown later, the 49ers proved why it could be among the NFL's best in 2010 as it stifled Indianapolis much of the afternoon in a 37-17 victory.

"I think we played pretty solid, but there is always room for improvement," cornerback Nate Clements said. "It's the first preseason game, so we had an opportunity to see where we stand as far as training camp with all the practices and installation. We had a chance to put it all together today."

Along with its four interceptions, the 49ers defense totaled two sacks, 10 tackles for loss and five quarterback hits. It limited the Colts' offense to just 235 yards, only 58 of which came on the ground.

Reggie Smith was the first to step up.

The third-year safety defended Manning's third-down pass on the opening drive, which forced the early field goal. Then early in the second quarter, he made the play of the game when he intercepted a Curtis Painter pass and returned it 91 yards for the 49ers first score. He stopped the Colts next drive too when he tackled wide receiver Blair White just short of the first-down marker.

Reserve linebackers Keaton Kristick, Bruce Davis and Mike Balogun led the 49ers with six tackles a piece; Balogun also came up with the team's final interception of the game.

"I'm very excited (for the young players)," safety Dashon Goldson said. "When we're at training camp, it's hard to see what you've got because we're not live. The lights are on now and a lot of guys have to prove themselves."

Goldson and most of the 49ers defensive starters came out of the game midway through the Colts' second drive, and later in the possession, Manning marched down the field and put Indianapolis up 10-0.

But the defense didn't quit.

It responded with Smith's pick-six on the next drive and proceeded to hold the Colts scoreless until late in the fourth quarter.

"The guys hung in there and we did some of the things that we needed to do to get back in the game," head coach Mike Singletary said. "I thought we did a good job of running around."

Three of the 49ers interceptions came off of Painter. Two drives after Smith's interception, linebacker Diyral Briggs leaped in front of a Painter pass and hauled it in. However, his effort went for naught as he fumbled the ball back to Indianapolis on the return.

Cornerback Will James accounted for Painter's third interception, which came just before halftime. His takeaway set up a field goal that gave the 49ers a 20-10 lead at the break.

Balogun's fourth-quarter interception came courtesy of third-string quarterback Tom Brandstater

The defense seemed to get stronger as the game went on and closed the game well, but Singletary still isn't satisfied.

He'll take the win, but he knows a lot of progress needs to happen between now and Week 1 for his defense to be where he wants.

"Overall I thought the guys did a pretty decent job and I feel like we're on the right road," Singletary said. "But we have a long way to go."