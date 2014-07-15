49ers Deep at Running Back behind Frank Gore

San Francisco drafted the Ohio State product in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft and it'll be interesting to see how the physical runner is used in his first pro season. Hyde prides himself on being an every-down back. He showed he can catch the ball out of the backfield in spring drills, but how will he fare when picking up blitzing linebackers in one-on-one blocking drills?

Bruce Miller signed a three-year contract extension through 2017, and all he got was a quill pen selfie… Miller probably won't have to do as much H-back work this year, but the versatile fullback proved he can be a chess piece in coordinator Greg Roman's offense… The 49ers drafted Oklahoma fullback Trey Millard in the seventh-round of the draft and he was the favorite player of Sooners head coach Bob Stoops. Millard is coming off a torn ACL and will likely start the year on the team's Non-Football Injury List… Jewell Hampton rounds out San Francisco's running back depth. He spent the past two seasons on San Francisco's practice squad… The 49ers have averaged 137.6, 155.7 and 127.8 rushing yards per game in the past three regular seasons… Will that trend continue with a deep wide receiving corps on the roster? It remains to be seen. However, the running backs can help the passing attack, too.