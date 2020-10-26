Deebo Samuel, Jeff Wilson Jr. Likely to Miss Multiple Weeks

The 49ers lost two more key pieces to the offense on Sunday with injuries to Jeff Wilson Jr. and Deebo Samuel﻿. Wilson Jr. was coming off of a career performance against the New England Patriots in Week 7 prior to getting his ankle rolled up on a rushing score. Wilson Jr. rushed for a career-high 112 yards and a career-high three touchdowns on 17 carries, marking his first-career 100-yard game and the 49ers first 100-yard rusher of the season. The running back was carted off the field in the third quarter and the 49ers confirmed their fear of a high-ankle sprain on Monday.

"He was unbelievable," Kyle Shanahan said. "I was very happy for him and how hard he played. It was extremely unfortunate he got hurt. I know he's really disappointed in that because of how good he was playing. But at least he'll be able to come back. It will be a month most likely but he'll be back from it."

Wilson Jr. will add to Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Tevin Coleman (knee) as three of the 49ers running backs on Injured Reserve. According to Shanahan, the team is hopeful Coleman can make a return to practice this week. Coleman has been working his way back from a Week 2 knee injury that forced the veteran running back to miss San Francisco's last five contests.

"I'd be surprised if he gets out there fully for Wednesday, but I think that will be a later in the week decision," Shanahan said.

If Coleman can't go, the 49ers will rely on Jerick McKinnon and undrafted rookie JaMycal Hasty in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers could also look to Austin Walter﻿, who joined the team's practice squad last month after spending the 2019 preseason with San Francisco.

The 49ers will also be without their second-year wideout for at least two weeks. Samuel suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win that will sideline him in the 49ers short week following their Week 8 matchup. The 49ers are set to host the Green Bay Packers on "Thursday Night Football," just four days after their divisional tilt against Seattle. Given the short turnaround, Shanahan believes it is unlikely he'll have his stud pass catcher on hand.

"Deebo is a huge part of our offense (and a) huge part of our team. When you have a threat of someone who can hurt you – whether it's blocking, whether it's catching or whether it's running, it's always an issue for defenses," Shanahan said. "The physicality our receivers bring to the game, starting with Deebo, really helps our offense. We'll miss him when he's out, that's for sure."

Additionally, fellow receiver Richie James left Sunday's contest early with an ankle sprain. According to the head coach, the receiver is considered "day-to-day" and will be reassessed when the team resumes practice on Wednesday.