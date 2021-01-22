Presented by

Morning Report: 49ers Re-sign Cornerback, ESPN Looks Ahead to 2021 Postseason

Jan 22, 2021 at 09:35 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, January 22.

New and Notable

Roster News

On Thursday, the 49ers announced that they have re-signed exclusive rights free agent CB Ken Webster to a one-year deal.

Webster was waived by the Miami Dolphins on September 5, 2020 and signed to the team's practice squad the following day. San Francisco signed Webster from the Dolphins practice squad on September 16, where he went on to appear in nine games and register four tackles and one forced fumble on special teams.

ESPN Predicts the 2021 NFL Playoff Bracket

Five of the 12 teams that made it to the postseason in 2019 didn't make a return trip in 2020, including the San Francisco 49ers. ESPN's Bill Barnwell projects that to change next season as he made his predictions on teams poised to make the postseason in 2021. Barnwell based his decisions how each team performed in 2020 and what 16 games on their schedule will look like in 2021 to help make educated guesses about next season's playoff field.

"The 49ers lost defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to the Jets, but they're also going to be healthier in 2021 than they were in 2020, and that's going to mean they have more talent on the field. As good as Saleh has been over the past two years, every team in the league would prefer 16 games of pass-rusher Nick Bosa to a full season from a defensive coordinator. The 49ers should look more like their 2019 selves in 2021, and that should get them back atop the NFC West."

Quick Hits

Linebacker Fred Warner joined "Good Morning Football" to discuss his expectations for Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021, George Kittle﻿'s personality on the field and highlighted his breakout season in Year 3 in San Francisco. Watch the full interview below.

According to Pro Football Focus, since 2017, the 49ers have registered 6,872 yards after the catch, the second most in the NFL behind the Kansas City Chiefs.

--

Jan. 22 marks the 32nd anniversary of the 49ers Super Bowl XXIII victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Montana threw the winning touchdown pass to John Taylor with just 34 seconds left in the game to secure the 20-16 victory, affectionately known as "The Drive."

