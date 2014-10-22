49ers.com's NFL Picks: Predicting Week 8

Oct 22, 2014 at 10:21 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

49ers.com contributors pick every game of the NFL season. Do you have an upset pick of the week? Share in the comments section below.

WEEK 8 MATCHUPS

emerickheadshot1.jpg

Tyler Emerick

TP-avatar.jpg

Taylor Price

pentis-headshot1.jpg

Andrew Pentis

scott.jpg

Scott Kegley

stark-headshot1.jpg

Eric Stark

SDatDEN.png

DEN.png

DEN.png

DEN.png

DEN.png

DEN.png

DETatATL.png

ATL.png

DET.png

DET.png

DET.png

DET.png

STLatKC.png

KC.png

KC.png

KC.png

KC.png

KC.png

HOUatTEN.png

HOU.png

HOU.png

HOU.png

HOU.png

HOU.png

MINatTB.png

TB.png

TB.png

MIN.png

TB.png

MIN.png

SEAatCAR.png

SEA.png

CAR.png

SEA.png

SEA.png

SEA.png

BALatCIN.png

CIN.png

BAL.png

BAL.png

BAL.png

CIN.png

MIAatJAX.png

MIA.png

MIA.png

MIA.png

MIA.png

MIA.png

CHIatNE.png

NE.png

NE.png

NE.png

NE.png

NE.png

BUFatNYJ.png

NYJ.png

BUF.png

BUF.png

NYJ.png

BUF.png

PHIatAZ.png

PHI.png

PHI.png

PHI.png

PHI.png

ARI.png

OAKatCLE.png

OAK.png

CLE.png

CLE.png

CLE.png

CLE.png

INDatPIT.png

IND.png

IND.png

IND.png

IND.png

IND.png

GBatNO.png

GB.png

GB.png

GB.png

NO.png

GB.png

WASatDAL.png

DAL.png

DAL.png

DAL.png

DAL.png

DAL.png

OVERALL RECORD

Tyler Emerick64-41-1

Taylor Price68-37-1

Andrew Pentis64-41-1

Scott Kegley61-44-1

Eric Stark74-31-1


 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

