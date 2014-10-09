49ers.com Picks: Week 6 Predictions

49ers.com contributors pick every game of the NFL season. Do you have an upset pick of the week? Share in the comments section below.
|WEEK 6 MATCHUPS
|
Tyler Emerick
|
Taylor Price
|
Andrew Pentis
|
Scott Kegley
|
Eric Stark
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL RECORD
|
Tyler Emerick42-34
|
Taylor Price45-31
|
Andrew Pentis42-34
|
Scott Kegley41-35
|
Eric Stark50-26