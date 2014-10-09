49ers.com Picks: Week 6 Predictions

Oct 09, 2014 at 08:29 AM
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

49ers.com contributors pick every game of the NFL season. Do you have an upset pick of the week? Share in the comments section below.

WEEK 6 MATCHUPS

Tyler Emerick

Taylor Price

Andrew Pentis

Scott Kegley

Eric Stark

INDatHOU.png

JAXatTEN.png

BALatTB.png

DENatNYJ.png

DETatMIN.png

NEatBUF.png

CARatCIN.png

PITatCLE.png

GBatMIA.png

SDatOAK.png

CHIatATL.png

DALatSEA.png

WASatAZ.png

NYGatPHI.png

SFatSTL.png

OVERALL RECORD

Tyler Emerick42-34

Taylor Price45-31

Andrew Pentis42-34

Scott Kegley41-35

Eric Stark50-26


 

