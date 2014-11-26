49ers.com Picks: Week 13 Predictions

Nov 26, 2014 at 09:17 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

49ers.com contributors pick every game of the NFL season. Do you have an upset pick of the week? Share in the comments section below.

WEEK 12 MATCHUPS

emerickheadshot1.jpg

Tyler Emerick

TP-avatar.jpg

Taylor Price

pentis-headshot1.jpg

Andrew Pentis

scott.jpg

Scott Kegley

stark-headshot1.jpg

Eric Stark

CHIatDET.png

CHI.png

CHI.png

DET.png

DET.png

DET.png

PHIatDAL.png

PHI.png

DAL.png

DAL.png

DAL.png

DAL.png

SEAatSF.png

SF.png

SF.png

SF.png

SF.png

SF.png

WASatIND.png

IND.png

IND.png

IND.png

IND.png

IND.png

TENatHOU.png

HOU.png

HOU.png

HOU.png

HOU.png

HOU.png

CLEatBUF.png

BUF.png

CLE.png

BUF.png

CLE.png

CLE.png

SDatBAL.png

BAL.png

BAL.png

BAL.png

BAL.png

SD.png

NYGatJAX.png

NYG.png

NYG.png

NYG.png

NYG.png

NYG.png

CINatTB.png

CIN.png

CIN.png

CIN.png

CIN.png

CIN.png

OAKatSTL.png

STL.png

STL.png

STL.png

STL.png

STL.png

NOatPIT.png

NO.png

PIT.png

NO.png

PIT.png

PIT.png

CARatMIN.png

CAR.png

CAR.png

MIN.png

MIN.png

MIN.png

ARIatATL.png

ATL.png

ARI.png

ARI.png

ATL.png

ATL.png

NEatGB.png

NE.png

NE.png

NE.png

NE.png

GB.png

DENatKC.png

DEN.png

DEN.png

DEN.png

KC.png

DEN.png

MIAatNYJ.png

MIA.png

MIA.png

MIA.png

MIA.png

MIA.png

OVERALL RECORD

Tyler Emerick110-64-1

Taylor Price110-64-1

Andrew Pentis112-62-1

Scott Kegley110-64-1

Eric Stark125-49-1


 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lo Más Reciente Sobre Lesiones Durante la Semana 10

El entrenador en jefe de los 49ers, Kyle Shanahan, dio una actualización de lesiones en el equipo, después de la victoria de la Semana 10 ante los Jaguars.
news

Kyle Juszczyk Talks Friendship with George Kittle and Fashion Evolution

On the latest installment of "Career in Looks" presented by Microsoft Surface, fullback Kyle Juszczyk gave insight on his close bond with tight end George Kittle. 
news

Off the Field: Zach Bryan Donates Profits To McCaffrey's Veteran Foundation 🎤

Country music star Zach Bryan partnered with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey to support America's military community through music.
news

Morning Report: PFF's Top Performers Following #SFvsJAX 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising