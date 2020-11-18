49ers Announce Roster Moves

Nov 18, 2020 at 02:05 PM
SF.png
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have claimed DL Takkarist McKinley off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals. McKinley is available to join the team pending the completion of COVID-19 protocols and the passing of a physical. The team also placed DT Javon Kinlaw on the Reserve/Covid-19 List.

The Reserve/Covid-19 List was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

McKinley (6-2, 250) was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons 26th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. In four seasons with Atlanta (2017-20), he appeared in 49 games (25 starts) and registered 79 tackles, 17.5 sacks, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He also saw action in two postseason contests and added five tackles

In 2020, he started four games with Atlanta and registered eight tackles, 1.0 sack and one pass defensed. He was waived by the Falcons on November 10, 2020 and claimed off waivers by the Bengals the following day. He was waived by Cincinnati on November 17.

A 25-year-old native of Richmond, CA, McKinley attended UCLA for three years (2014-16) where he appeared in 34 games (24 starts) and registered 102 tackles (80 solo) with 29 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, 10 passes defensed, six forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. McKinley transferred to UCLA after one season (2013) at Contra Costa College.

