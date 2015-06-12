49ers Claim T Sean Hooey off Waivers

A look at the San Francisco 49ers complete alphabetical roster in photos.
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday that they have claimed T Sean Hooey off waivers from the New York Jets.
Hooey (6-9, 304) originally signed with the St. Louis Rams as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2013, where he spent the entire season on the team's practice squad. After signing a reserve/future contract on Dec. 30, 2013, he was released on Aug. 30, 2014. Hooey was later added to the Rams practice squad on Sept. 1, 2014 and waived on Sept. 5, 2014. On Jan. 23, he was signed by the New York Jets and was later waived by the team on June 11.
A 24–year-old native of Litchfield, MI, Hooey played collegiately at the University of Cincinnati, appearing in 27 games (six starts) along the offensive line.