49ers Claim T Sean Hooey off Waivers

Hooey (6-9, 304) originally signed with the St. Louis Rams as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2013, where he spent the entire season on the team's practice squad. After signing a reserve/future contract on Dec. 30, 2013, he was released on Aug. 30, 2014. Hooey was later added to the Rams practice squad on Sept. 1, 2014 and waived on Sept. 5, 2014. On Jan. 23, he was signed by the New York Jets and was later waived by the team on June 11.