49ers Claim DL Cassius Marsh off Waivers

Nov 22, 2017 at 07:39 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday that they have claimed defensive lineman Cassius Marsh off waivers from the New England Patriots.

Marsh (6-4, 245) was originally drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. In three seasons with the Seahawks (2014-16), he appeared in 37 games (one start) and registered 40 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He also saw action in four postseason games where he added one tackle.

Marsh, who was traded to New England on September 2, 2017, appeared in nine games (one start) and registered 16 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and blocked a field goal with the Patriots. He was waived by the team on November 21.

A 25-year-old native of Simi Valley, CA, Marsh attended UCLA (2010-13), where he appeared in 50 games (38 starts) and registered 155 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, five fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

