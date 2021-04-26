49ers Celebrate 75th Anniversary Season

Founded in 1946, the San Francisco 49ers are the oldest professional sports team in the Bay Area. To celebrate their 75th Anniversary, the 49ers announced on Monday a new year-long marketing campaign to honor and celebrate the past 75 years while laying the foundation for the next 75 years. This announcement also kicks off the 49ers 2021 NFL Draft celebration.
Logo & Patch
The 75th Anniversary campaign will be marked by a commemorative logo and patch designed by the 49ers in-house creative team, that will be on the 49ers 2021 NFL Draft jerseys, in-season jerseys, and game balls and coins for all home games. Inspired by the illustrious history of the organization, the 75th Anniversary logo features elements pulled directly from design elements of 49ers past.
- A diamond jubilee is the symbolism used for a 75th anniversary celebration and was also the shape of the NFL's 75th anniversary patch during the 49ers iconic 1994 season.
- The custom number font is inspired by the 49ers classic Saloon font blended with the historic block numbering on uniforms.
- Block lettering with a drop shadow inspired by the various uniforms throughout 49ers history.
In celebration of their diamond anniversary, the 49ers unveiled the 75th jersey patch that will be worn for the 2021 season.
Launch Video
To launch the 49ers 75th Anniversary celebration, the 49ers Studios team produced a video featuring classic imagery and sounds from 49ers teams of the past and present. This abstract tour through the decades of the 49ers storied franchise mirrors the look and feel of the 75th Anniversary and ends with the anniversary logo.
"Behind the Logo"
To showcase the level of detail that went into designing the 49ers 75th Anniversary logo, a few members of the 49ers in-house creative team sat down to discuss their inspirations and creative process. "Behind the Logo" includes insights from:
· Aaron Llavore – Art Director
· Christine Zambetti – Manager, Graphic Design
· Brandon Tam – Graphic Designer
2021 NFL Draft
This week, the 49ers 75th Anniversary celebration will be an integral part of the 49ers NFL Draft countdown show titled "Countdown to Draft presented by Mountain Mike's Pizza." The show is set to begin streaming on Thursday, April 29th at 4:25 p.m. PST on 49ers.com, the 49ers App and YouTube Live. Hosted by Senior Team Reporter Keiana Martin and featuring special guests to be announced soon, fans can expect to see a detailed breakdown of the NFL Draft process and potential 49ers prospects.
"The past seven and a half decades of 49ers football have provided generations of Faithful with countless unforgettable plays, players, and memories, and my family and our organization look forward to celebrating that storied history all year long through this campaign," said Jed York, 49ers CEO. "Our 75th Anniversary season promises to create new memories for both the seventy thousand Faithful we look forward to welcoming back to Levi's® Stadium and the millions of Faithful around the world."
Additional aspects of the 49ers 75th Anniversary campaign, including content, new interior and exterior design elements at Levi's® Stadium, 75th-branded apparel and merchandise can be found at 49ers.com/75.