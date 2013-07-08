49ers Camp Preview: Running Backs

The group should benefit from another offseason in Roman's diverse running system. The 49ers have maintained their top-flight rushing attack while adding a downfield passing game with Kaepernick under center. Gore has spoken positively about his hunger to produce at the age of 30 and feels like Kaepernick's dual-threat ability will open up running lanes in between the hashmarks. Hunter, meanwhile, has rehabbed vigorously to the point where he was sprinting and cutting during offseason workouts. He has yet to join the team for practice, but is close to returning to action. Lattimore, the popular rookie out of South Carolina, continued to rehab his own knee injury in the offseason and has been told to take a cautious approach to his return to the field. The 49ers appear to have strong depth at the running back position and will look to develop Lattimore has another do-it-all running back. However, the timetable for his 49ers debut remains to be seen.