49ers Build Bikes for Kids

49ers Partner with Yahoo! to Build 49 Boys and 49 Girls Bikes with TurningWheels for Kids Eleven San Francisco 49ers players were able to enjoy the beautiful California weather on Tuesday, December 9, while volunteering their time for the annual Holiday Bike Build, held at team headquarters in Santa Clara.

Current players Shaun Hill, Josh Morgan, Bryant Johnson, Allen Rossum, Parys Haralson, Donald Strickland, Mark Roman, Reggie Smith, Cody Wallace, Tully Banta-Cain and Sean Ryan teamed up with alumni players Steve Bono, Guy McIntyre, Russ Francis and Keena Turner, as well as volunteers from Yahoo!, InnVision and TurningWheel for Kids to assemble 49 girls and 49 boys bikes for underprivileged San Jose youth.

"We're out here putting together some bikes to be given away to local youth," Hill said. "We have 49ers bikes for the boys and a flower-decorated bike for the girls. This is a really good event. I did it two years ago and wasn't able to come out last year, so I'm excited to be back out here helping."

The players had a great deal of fun assembling the bikes, and their natural competitiveness showed up at various points throughout the day. A rambunctious Haralson challenged Morgan to see who could build their bike the fastest, while Rossum tried out the bike that Johnson had carefully assembled.

"Allen was the designated test rider, and he did a remarkable job," Johnson remarked of his teammate, who wore his helmet during the ride. "Not only was he able to ride it in the grass, he was able to ride it on the street as well. He tried to throw in a couple of tricks, too, but I don't know what his expertise level is."

It wasn't all play however, as the players were concerned about the safety of the kids who will eventually be riding their bikes.

TurningWheels for Kids, a nonprofit dedicated to providing a new bike to every underprivileged child that has ever wanted a bicycle, provided a quality control station to ensure that all of the bikes were in perfect condition for their recipients.

"The players are doing a great job cranking out the bikes, and the quality control staff is impressed by their work," said Sue Runsvold, Founder and Chairman of TurningWheels for Kids. "Not only do they play football, but they also build bikes!"

As they worked, several players shared 'my first bike' stories with the other volunteers. Morgan told of his adventures on bike in his native Washington D.C., while Wallace talked about riding with his friends in Texas. Strickland, a San Francisco native, spoke of his bike travels as coming full circle.