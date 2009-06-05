49ers Begin Important Week

these next few months, but it's going to be something big," Staley's teammate on the offensive line, Eric Heitmann said. "I have to get with the rest of the guys and talk it over and see what we want to make him do. Whether it's dinner for the next five years or free transportation to and from work – we'll come up with something."

For Heitmann and the rest of the offensive linemen, the news of Staley's extension was a welcomed reward.

"We're proud of Joe," Heitmann said. "He deserves it. He's worked really hard and Joe's played every single snap. He's a work-horse in there for us. He's smart and you don't ever have to worry about Joe missing an assignment. He's a great player and it's going to be great to have him for the next several years."

Staley spoke to the media about the extension and was asked if it brought him a new sense of respect in the locker room.

"Nah, it doesn't work that way here," he replied modestly. "Everyone has said congratulations I think everyone is generally happy that I'll be here for awhile. Now we can move forward and play some football."

Staley was approached by the team about the extension and both sides were able to work out a deal that would be beneficial to the 49ers salary cap down the road.

"I feel excited, I love California and I love the San Francisco 49ers," Staley said. "I really believe one of the main reasons I signed was because of coach Singletary and the direction the franchise is going under him. I want to play with him for a long time and I'm excited about everything we're doing here.

"I'm excited about being here. I want to be here for the right reasons. I don't really care about the money I just want to win championships."

With Staley around for a much longer period of time, one can only wonder what his TV49 show, "The Joe Show," will be like in 2017.

"You mean when Joe's 60-years old?" Heitmann joked. "I think his show will be good. If he keeps building on what he's done in the past it will be great, but he may run out of jokes by then. Maybe he could have somebody write material for him."

Sights and Sounds

While working against one another in one-on-one passing drills, Dré Bly was all over Josh Morgan with a lot of contact as a pass was thrown Morgan's way. Upon seeing the contact between the two Singletary walked over in the direction of the drill and asked Bly sarcastically, "Dre, why do you have to do him like that?"

To which Bly responded, "I have to eat coach! I have to eat!"

Morgan lined up against Bly another time and within a few steps of his route, Bly screamed out, "Comeback, it's a comeback [route]!" The veteran read the route immediately and was able to break on the ball, knocking it down without giving Morgan a chance to make a play on the ball. Afterwards he looked over at his former teammate Isaac Bruce and yelled, "I.B. let him know [about me]!"