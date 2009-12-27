49ers Beat Lions, Finish 6-2 At Home

The 49ers scored their first touchdown when Smith found Vernon Davis for a 2-yard rollout pass in the third quarter.

It was Smith's 17th touchdown of the season, the most of his five-year NFL career. It also brought Davis within one touchdown of tying Antonio Gates' NFL single-season record of 13 touchdown catches.

Lions head coach Jim Schwartz challenged the initial ruling as it looked like Smith's body was over the line of scrimmage. Schwartz's challenge was not overturned and the 49ers had their first touchdown of the game.

Afterwards, Davis expressed his pleasure with Smith's decision to throw the pass and not keep it himself.

"I was thinking he was going to throw to me and I'm glad he did. Thank you Alex, I appreciate it!" Davis said. "He's an unselfish person. He cares about others. He's a great guy to have around, a great quarterback to keep building with."

The 49ers added to their lead with a crucial fourth down conversion on their next possession. On fourth-and-one, Smith used a play-action fake to suck in Detroit's defense. He then dumped the ball off to Gore who ran 48 yards down the right sideline picking up a great downfield block by Michael Crabtree along the way.

"Alex just told me to get out," Gore said of the crucial play. "He was going to look for me. I did a great play-fake. They bit and then they dropped back. I saw them turn their backs and I just leaked out."

Gore capped off the drive with a 1-yard score, his 11th overall touchdown of the season, to make the score 20-3. The Lions added another Jason Hanson field goal, but could not muster any touchdown drives with Culpepper under center.

"I think we've shown we've got a lot of playmakers," Gore said. "We can throw. We can run. Next year, we've just got to bring it together. We've got a lot of playmakers. We just have to bring it as one."

The 49ers have one final opportunity to put together a lasting performance as they travel to St. Louis next Sunday to take on the Rams. They'll also look to close out the season with a .500 record.

"It means something to me," Bly said. "You don't want to finish with a losing record. St. Louis similar to Detroit, those guys are going to come out fighting. It's a divisional game so those guys are going to be up. At the end of the day you don't want to finish the season with a losing record."

Injury Report