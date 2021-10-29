Trent Williams Returns to Practice ahead of Bears; Javon Kinlaw to Go on IR

The 49ers might receive a boost ahead of their Week 8 contest against the Chicago Bears. Left tackle Trent Williams made an appearance at practice on Friday after missing the last two weeks worth of sessions while working through an ankle injury suffered in Week 5.

Williams missed Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts as the team hoped the left tackle would make strides heading into game time. This time around, the 49ers feel more optimistic in the progress the left tackle has taken heading into Sunday.

"Today was his first day out there, so the fact that he was out there was a good sign," Kyle Shanahan said on Friday. "He wasn't able to go last week. Again, we just do stuff half speed (on Fridays). So, he's not challenged a ton on it. But he was moving around and was able to do it. We'll get on this flight and we'll see how he reacts tomorrow and hopefully he continues to get better and doesn't get worse."

Edge rusher Samson Ebukam landed on the team's injury report on Thursday after getting stepped on during a special teams rep at practice. The 49ers have ruled him as questionable heading into Sunday.

The 49ers are already shorthanded on the defensive line with Maurice Hurst (calf) and Javon Kinlaw (knee) both ruled OUT against the Bears.

Kinlaw has been working through a nagging knee injury that kept him out of the start of training camp. After re-aggravating his knee in the season opener, the former first-round pick hasn't been able to fully participate in practice since. This week, Kinlaw underwent surgery on his knee and will miss the remainder of his sophomore campaign.

"There's a lot things went into it and what they found. Good news is they think they solved the problem," Shanahan said.

Meanwhile, edge rusher Dee Ford﻿ and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair remain in the concussion protocol, putting their status for Sunday in doubt.

It's worth noting, quarterback ﻿Trey Lance﻿ (knee) has been removed from the injury report after returning to practice this week. Per Shanahan, Lance will suit up against the Bears as ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s backup.

"Any time Trey's up, there's a potential for a package in the game," Shanahan said.

As for the Bears, Chicago's top-ranked defense will be without its star pass rusher. Outside linebacker Khalil Mack (foot) did not practice this week and has officially been ruled OUT of Sunday's game. Additionally, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (groin) and safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (hip) have been ruled as questionable heading into the weekend.

Notably, Bears coach Matt Nagy tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday as all team meetings for Chicago have been conducted virtually this week. If Nagy isn't cleared to return in advance of Sunday, special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will assume head-coaching duties against the 49ers.

Additionally, right tackle Elijah Wilkinson, tight end Jimmy Graham and offensive lineman Germain Ifedi remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list heading into the weekend.