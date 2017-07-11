49ers Awarded Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year By ESPN For Education Efforts in the Community

"Every Sunday, the 49ers take the field to win. The other 349 days of the year, we want to be the best football team and the best community citizens," said 49ers Co-Chairman Dr. John York. "Through the 49ers Foundation's efforts to keep kids 'Safe, On Track, and In School,' we inspire Bay Area children to succeed in life using sports as a pathway. We are honored that ESPN recognizes the 49ers educational efforts in the community."

In addition to the San Francisco 49ers collectively donating over 1,200 hours of volunteer time to 75 community events and committing $4 million to local non-profits in 2016 alone, the team is also at the forefront of two innovative and highly impactful programs that use football to make lasting changes in the Bay Area.

First, the 49ers STEM Leadership Institute is a six-year curriculum that begins in 7th grade, continues through high school, and seeks to prepare students with high academic potential in STEM. During the 2016-2017 school year, over 40,000 hours of education have been provided, including integrated and open lab hours, tutoring, and enrichment events. Of the 60 students in the 2020 class, 50% have 4.0 GPAs and the average GPA is 3.81.

Second, the 49ers STEAM Education Program – which opened in 2014, provides informal learning experiences for K-8 students through its program that teaches standards-aligned (Common Core and Next Generation Science) lessons using the STEAM principles of science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. Housed within the Denise DeBartolo York Education Center at Levi's Stadium, the program has reached over 150,000 participants since inception – free of charge – with over 50 percent of students coming from Title I designated schools.