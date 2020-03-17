49ers Morning Report: Arik Armstead Signs Contract Extension

Arik Armstead Signs Five-year Contract Extension

The 49ers have signed Armstead to a contract extension through the 2024 season. The defensive lineman was drafted by San Francisco with the 17th-overall selection of the 2015 NFL Draft. Appearing in 62 games during his first five seasons, Armstead had a breakout season in 2019 registering single-season career highs with 54 tackles, 10.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He added 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble in the postseason.