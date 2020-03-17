49ers Morning Report: Arik Armstead Signs Contract Extension

Good Morning Faithful,
Breaking news was announced on Monday afternoon with the contract extension of defensive lineman Arik Armstead. With the start of the 2020 NFL league year on the horizon, here are your top storylines for Tuesday, March 17.
Arik Armstead Signs Five-year Contract Extension
The 49ers have signed Armstead to a contract extension through the 2024 season. The defensive lineman was drafted by San Francisco with the 17th-overall selection of the 2015 NFL Draft. Appearing in 62 games during his first five seasons, Armstead had a breakout season in 2019 registering single-season career highs with 54 tackles, 10.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He added 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble in the postseason. Read more about Armstead's work on and off the field here.
San Francisco also signed offensive tackle Shon Coleman to a one-year extension. Originally acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, Coleman missed the 2019 season after being placed on Injured Reserve with an ankle injury suffered in the preseason.
Keep up to date with all the 49ers moves with the 49ers.com Free Agency Tracker.
