49ers Announce Spanish-Language Flag Football Virtual Training Camp in Honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

The 49ers Foundation's direct program 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank announced a collaboration with NFL Mexico that will bring its Virtual Flag Football Training Camp presented by Mountain Mike's Pizza to kids across the U.S. and Mexico. Through this partnership, all 49ers PREP flag football content will be available in Spanish.

The 49ers PREP program typically impacts over 130,000 youth in the Bay Area, with many being from Title I schools. With the realities of COVID-19, 49ers PREP recognized the demand for digital content and understands that minority communities have been negatively impacted by this pandemic on all fronts. This led the 49ers PREP team to translate all content from their on-demand, 4-week Virtual Flag Football Training Camp into Spanish and partnered with NFL Mexico to increase their impact throughout the Bay Area and anywhere Spanish speakers are interested to learn about football and the 49ers.

"The 49ers PREP Flag Football Virtual Training Camp is going to represent a very useful tool for the NFL Mexico office when promoting physical activation at home among our Flag Football Program participants," said Jesus Alvarez, NFL Mexico manager of youth football and community relations. "We are excited and proud to collaborate with the 49ers organization on this initiative. We believe boys and girls will really enjoy the program and expect it to have a positive impact on those kids and their families."

The 49ers launched the English version of their Flag Football Virtual Training Camp over the summer to provide youth athletes the opportunity to learn and sharpen their flag football skills and knowledge in light of postponements and cancellations of fall sports. The camp was available for youth not only in the U.S. but across the globe in Australia and Canada.

"Representing football throughout the Bay Area, we feel a responsibility to make content accessible to youth of all ages, backgrounds and ethnicities," said Jared Muela, 49ers PREP Director. "We are excited to collaborate with NFL Mexico to provide Spanish content to our PREP participants. This is something we have wanted to do for a long time and I could not think of a better time to launch it then during National Hispanic Heritage Month."