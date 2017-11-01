49ers Announce Several Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday that they have placed DB Jimmie Ward on the Injured Reserve List, signed OL Bryce Harris to a one-year deal and promoted CB Greg Mabin to the active roster from the team's practice squad. The team also signed DB Tyvis Powell to the team's practice squad.

Harris (6-6, 300) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2012. He spent part of his rookie season on Atlanta's practice squad before signing to the New Orleans Saints active roster on September 10, 2012. He appeared in 34 regular season games (four starts) along the Saints offensive line from 2012-14, as well as two postseason contests in 2013. In 2015, Harris was waived by the Saints and claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Falcons on September 6, 2015, where he appeared in one game. Last season, he spent time with the Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins, but did not see game action.

Harris re-signed with the Saints on May 22, 2017 and appeared in two games this season. After his release from New Orleans on October 18, he signed with the Detroit Lions the following day and was later released from the team on October 26.

A 28-year-old native of Tulare, CA, Harris attended Fresno State where he started in 39 consecutive games after converting to the offensive line from defensive tackle during his redshirt freshman season.

Harris will wear number 64.

Mabin (6-2, 200) was originally signed to the team's practice squad on October 18, 2017. He entered the NFL after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2017. Following his release from the Buccaneers on May 8, he signed with the Buffalo Bills on June 1. On September 12, he was waived by the Bills and later signed to Buffalo's practice squad on September 14. He made his NFL debut against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 where he registered one pass defensed following his promotion to the active roster on October 7. He was waived by the team on October 16.

A 23-year-old native of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Mabin attended the University of Iowa where he appeared in 38 games and registered 144 tackles, 19 passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Mabin will wear number 26.

Powell (6-3, 211) originally signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 6, 2016. In eight games played last season, he registered three tackles on special teams. After he was waived by the Seahawks on January 4, 2017, he spent part of the offseason with the Cleveland Browns and was later claimed off waivers by the Indianapolis Colts on June 12. After spending training camp with the Colts, he was placed on the Injured Reserve List on September 3, and later released on September 12. He re-joined the Seahawks on September 19 after signing to the team's practice squad and was released on October 24.

A 23-year-old native of Bedford, OH, Powell attended Ohio State University where he appeared in 42 games (33 starts) and registered 195 tackles, eight interceptions and 16 passes defensed.