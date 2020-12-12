49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday the following roster moves:
The following players have been promoted to the active roster from the team's practice squad:
- DL Alex Barrett
- CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun
The following players have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevation):
- DL Darrion Daniels
- OL Dakoda Shepley
The following player has been placed on the Injured Reserve List:
- OL Tom Compton
The following player has been granted a roster exemption:
- DL Kevin Givens