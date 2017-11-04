49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday they have activated DL Ronald Blair III from the Injured Reserve List and promoted OL Darrell Williams Jr. to the active roster from the team's practice squad. The team has also placed WR Pierre Garçon on the Injured Reserve List and released OL Bryce Harris.

Blair III (6-4, 270) was originally drafted by San Francisco as the first of three fifth-round selections (142nd overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. He appeared in all 16 games as a rookie last season, finishing with 18 tackles and three sacks. He was placed on the Injured Reserve List on September 3, 2017.

Blair III will wear number 98.

Williams Jr. (6-6, 310) originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 4, 2017. He was released from the team on September 2 and signed to the practice squad the following day.

A 24-year-old native of Dublin, GA, Williams Jr. attended Western Kentucky University where he appeared in 46 games during his five years (2012-16) along the offensive line.

Williams Jr. will wear number 78.

Garçon (6-0, 211) originally signed with San Francisco as a free agent on March 10, 2017. This season with the team, he started each of the first eight games and registered team highs in both receptions (40) and receiving yards (500). Harris (6-6, 300) originally signed with the 49ers on November 1, 2017.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Advertising