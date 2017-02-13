49ers Announce Newest Coaching Staff Additions

The San Francisco 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan have announced the signing of the three*newest *members of the team's coaching staff.

Taylor Embree | Offensive Quality Control

Mike LaFleur | Wide Receivers

Mike McDaniel | Run Game Specialist

-- Abridged coaching staff bios below, more detailed bios will be provided at a later date.

Embree, 28, enters his first season with the 49ers as an offensive quality control coach. In 2016, he entered the NFL coaching ranks as a defensive assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs. Prior to Kansas City, Embree spent one season (2014) as a graduate assistant/offense with the UCLA football program. A native of Denver, CO, and the son of 49ers assistant head coach/tight ends coach Jon Embree, he appeared in all 50 games during his four-year career (2008-11) as a wide receiver at UCLA.

LaFleur, 29, enters his first season as the 49ers wide receivers coach having spent the previous two seasons (2015-16) as an offensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons. He first entered the NFL in 2014 as an offensive coaching intern with the Cleveland Browns. Prior to Cleveland, LaFleur was the offensive coordinator, quarterbacks and wide receivers coach at Davidson College in 2013. Prior to joining Davidson, he spent three seasons at Saint Joseph's College as quarterbacks coach (2010) and offensive coordinator (2011-12). LaFleur began his coaching career at his alma mater, Elmhurst College, as an offensive assistant working with quarterbacks. A native of Mount Pleasant, MI, he was a team captain and three-time letter winner as a quarterback and safety at Elmhurst.