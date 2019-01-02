49ers Announce New Lineup for U.S. Bank Radio Network

Jan 02, 2019 at 08:04 AM
49ers Staff
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday that Ted Robinson will assume a new role with the organization after 10 stellar seasons calling games for the red and gold. Beginning with the 2019 season, Greg Papa will take over as Voice of the 49ers and handle the play-by-play duties for the team.

"For the last 10 years, the 49ers Faithful have listened to one of the most accomplished and respected professionals in the broadcasting community deliver the game day action of their favorite team," said 49ers President Al Guido. "Ted has always been much more to our team than just a play-by-play voice, he's a member of our family and a valuable ambassador for our organization. That is why we are thrilled he will continue on with the team and help us to continue to deliver the 49ers to our fans in a number of ways.

"The addition of Greg Papa to our broadcast team as the Voice of the 49ers adds to the great legacy of 49ers broadcasters who have previously held that moniker - Bob Fouts, Lon Simmons, Joe Starkey, Don Klein and Ted. Bay Area sports fans have been treated to his legendary calls of their teams for more than three decades. We are elated to welcome Greg to the 49ers family and have him deliver the action in his own unique style directly to The Faithful for the very first time. With Papa partnering with Tim Ryan in the broadcast booth on game days, and Robinson active in the community and at 49ers events, we believe our fans have the best in the business bringing them their favorite team every day of the year."

