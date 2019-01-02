49ers Announce New Lineup for U.S. Bank Radio Network

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday that Ted Robinson will assume a new role with the organization after 10 stellar seasons calling games for the red and gold. Beginning with the 2019 season, Greg Papa will take over as Voice of the 49ers and handle the play-by-play duties for the team.

"For the last 10 years, the 49ers Faithful have listened to one of the most accomplished and respected professionals in the broadcasting community deliver the game day action of their favorite team," said 49ers President Al Guido. "Ted has always been much more to our team than just a play-by-play voice, he's a member of our family and a valuable ambassador for our organization. That is why we are thrilled he will continue on with the team and help us to continue to deliver the 49ers to our fans in a number of ways.