49ers Announce Multi-Brand Partnership with the Clorox Company

The San Francisco 49ers today announced a new multi-brand partnership with The Clorox Company. As part of the collaboration, Clorox will become the Official Disinfectant Product Partner of the 49ers and support efforts to help provide a cleaner and safer environment for fans returning to live events at Levi's® Stadium. Kingsford, another Clorox Company brand, will also join the partnership as the Official Grilling Partner of the 49ers, highlighted by activations around the fan tailgating experience.

Throughout the season, Clorox will provide Clorox® Disinfecting Wipes for fans via disinfecting stands throughout the stadium concourse area. Team personnel also utilize Clorox products to disinfect player and coach areas of the facility, including the locker room and weight rooms.

"While we are thrilled to have the Faithful back in-person at Levi's Stadium, our work to continue providing a cleaner and safer environment will be ongoing throughout the season and beyond," said Kevin Hilton, 49ers Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "Welcoming Clorox to our family will undoubtedly help further our cleaning and disinfecting efforts in this pandemic era of live events. We are thrilled to have them on board."

Clorox and the 49ers will partner on several fan-focused initiatives throughout the new partnership term, including a community initiative, digital content series, and entitlement to a game each season.

"We're excited to be teaming up with an iconic Bay Area organization to help create a cleaner and safer experience for fans," said Ed Huber, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at The Clorox Company. "Through our shared commitment to health and safety, we can help instill confidence as people get back to the sporting experiences they love."