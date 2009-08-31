49ers Announce Candlestick Upgrades

In an effort to significantly improve the Game Day experience for our faithful fans, the San Francisco 49ers continue to invest in fan friendly improvements to Candlestick Park for the 2009 NFL season.

"Our job is to provide the most professional, entertaining, safe, and affordable experience to our fans on a season long basis," said 49ers Chief Operating Officer Andy Dolich. "Candlestick has hosted many signature moments in 49ers history and we keep working to improve how we present the games to our fans."

During the offseason, the 49ers went to work creating the following additions and upgrades to Candlestick Park:

• The Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame, featuring a wonderful display of its inductees in the Gold Mine

• The unique new field level suite giving fans the opportunity to see the action up close and personal. The exclusive suite is located just south of the 49ers bench area

• A newly created Season Ticket Sales and Service office at Candlestick Park, providing fans the opportunity to receive personalized service regarding their current and future game tickets

• A Helmet Wall saluting Northern California high school football programs. Ultimately over 400 high schools will be represented showing the pride that high school football generates throughout Northern California

• An upgraded Faithful City featuring interactive youth activities for the young 49ers Faithful to enjoy prior to kick-off

• An expanded Absolut Gridiron on the Mezzanine Level offering patrons premium food and beverages in a larger area

• A new pedestrian bridge to be completed early in the season for the Hunters Point Expressway, allowing for car and pedestrian traffic to be separated and improve the safety of both at the crosswalk east of parking Gate 4

• An expanded training program for all game day employees, providing fans with the most knowledgeable and helpful game day workers in the National Football League. Employees have been tasked to provide exceptional service to improve the driveway to driveway experience for fans. Employees will also be wearing buttons that read: "Welcome to Candlestick Park. How may I assist you?"

• One of the most significant off season moves was the change of uniform colors back to the great traditional look of the Super Bowl years

• The team is involved with a multimillion dollar improvement to the team's Santa Clara training facility

In 2008, the 49ers organization enhanced Candlestick with the following upgrades:

• New 42" flat screen TVs throughout the stadium

• New LED screens encompassing sections of the stadium bowl to provide fans with important messages and updates on all NFL game scores

• Three new escalators to take fans to the upper deck, as well as three refurbished lower escalators with awnings that will help protect fans from inclement weather

• The new Absolut Gridiron Grill located on the Mezzanine Level, complete with premium food and beverage service including a Bloody Mary Bar and Dungeness Crab Panini Sandwiches

• Decorative banners wrapping the exterior of the stadium and the entire field level to give a fresh new look to the 'Stick