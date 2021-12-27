Presented by

49ers Announce a Series of Roster Moves

Dec 27, 2021 at 02:30 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday the following roster moves:

The following player has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

P ﻿Mitch Wishnowsky﻿  

The following player has been signed to the team's practice squad:

LB ﻿Tyrell Adams

