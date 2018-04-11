49ers Announce 2018 Preseason Opponents

Latest Videos Channel Deebo Samuel is Taking Groin Injury 'Day by Day'

Latest Videos Channel Shanahan: Elijah Mitchell Out, Deebo Samuel Questionable vs. Bengals

Latest Videos Channel 1-on-1: Samson Ebukam Says 49ers D-Line 'Keeps it Real'

Latest Videos Channel NFL Throwback: 49ers Top 5 Plays vs. the Bengals

Latest Videos Channel Kittle, Gould, Bosa, Armstead on 49ers Week 14 Gameplan

Latest Videos Channel DeMeco Ryans and Mike McDaniel Preview Matchup vs. Bengals

Latest Videos Channel Unscripted: George Kittle and Laken Tomlinson Talk Gameday Alter Egos

Latest Videos Channel Kyle Shanahan, Richard Hightower Share Injury Updates

Latest Videos Channel Jimmy G, Fred Warner Share a Scouting Report on the Bengals

Latest Videos Channel San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 14 Game Preview

Latest Videos Channel Los 49ers Semana 14

Latest Videos Channel Jugadas Doradas Semana 13

Latest Videos Channel Mic'd Up: 'Getting the Full(back) Treatment' with Kyle Juszczyk

Latest Videos Channel SDX DNA of a Play: Trent Williams Breaks Down Viral 2021 Blocks

Latest Videos Channel Arik Armstead Named 49ers Walter Payton Man of the Year for Second Time in Career

Latest Videos Channel Garoppolo, Kittle, Williams Review 49ers Offensive Performance vs. Seahawks

Latest Videos Channel Bosa, Jones, Al-Shaair Discuss the Mood in the Locker Room Following Week 13 Loss

Latest Videos Channel Kyle Shanahan Reviews 49ers 'Frustrating' 30-23 Loss in Seattle

Latest Videos Channel Every George Kittle Catch from His Two-Touchdown Game vs. Seahawks

Latest Videos Channel Dontae Johnson Recovers Seahawks Fumble During 49ers Goal Line Stand

Latest Videos Channel 49ers Top Plays From Week 13 vs. Seahawks

Latest Videos Channel Jordan Willis Chases Down Russell Wilson for Powerful Sack

Latest Videos Channel K'Waun Williams Picks Off Russell Wilson on the Goal Line

Latest Videos Channel George Kittle Tight Ropes Down the Sideline for a 48-Yard Touchdown

Latest Videos Channel Elijah Mitchell Rolls into the End Zone for a Touchdown

Latest Videos Channel Nick Bosa's Strip-Sack Forces Seahawks into 2nd and 43

Latest Videos Channel George Kittle Showcases His Tackle-Breaking Ability on 28-Yard Catch and Run

Latest Videos Channel D.J. Jones Forces a Fumble to Set Up a 49ers TD Drive

Latest Videos Channel Jimmy G Floats It Up for George Kittle on a 24-Yard Touchdown

Latest Videos Channel Unscripted: Trent Williams Talks Pro Bowl, 49ers Run Game & PFF Grades

Latest Videos Channel 1-on-1: Kickin' It with Robbie Gould

Latest Videos Channel Kyle Shanahan Says Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw Will Be Out vs. Seahawks

Latest Videos Channel Brandon Aiyuk and Laken Tomlinson Preview Week 13 Matchup vs. Seahawks

Latest Videos Channel How Wrike Streamlined the Creation of the 49ers 75th Anniversary Campaign

Latest Videos Channel Frank Gore Says 49ers 'Can Make a Run and Get in the Playoffs'

Latest Videos Channel Verified Faithful: Bayley

Latest Videos Channel Kittle, Bosa, Mitchell, Jones Talk 49ers Mindset Heading into Seattle

Latest Videos Channel DeMeco Ryans and Mike McDaniel Preview Week 13 Matchup in Seattle

Latest Videos Channel San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 13 Game Preview