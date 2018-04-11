49ers Announce 2018 Preseason Opponents

The San Francisco 49ers today announced the team's 2018 preseason opponents.
The 49ers open the 2018 preseason at home versus the Dallas Cowboys before hitting the road in back-to-back weeks with trips to Houston in Week 2 and Indianapolis in Week 3. San Francisco will close out preseason play as they host the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium.
2018 49ERS PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Complete dates and times will be announced once they have been finalized.
|Preseason Dates
|Time (PT)
|Opponent
|Network
|Week 1 - Aug. 9-13
|TBD
|vs. Dallas Cowboys
|KPIX 5
|Week 2 - Aug. 16-20
|TBD
|at Houston Texans
|KPIX 5
|Week 3 - Aug. 23-27
|TBD
|at Indianapolis Colts
|KPIX 5
|Week 4 - Aug. 30
|TBD
|vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|KPIX 5
COWBOYS
- It marks the 16th preseason matchup overall between the two clubs, with the 49ers winning the most recent meeting, 23-6, at Levi's Stadium in 2015.
- The 49ers are hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the preseason for only the second time since 1987.
- Dallas owns the overall preseason series record, 9-6.
TEXANS
- It marks the sixth preseason matchup between the 49ers and Texans, and the first since the 2016 preseason, a 24-13 defeat.
- The Texans lead the overall preseason series record, 4-1.
COLTS
- This marks only the second time that the 49ers and Indianapolis Colts will meet in the preseason.
- The last preseason meeting occurred in 2010, a 37-17 win for the 49ers in Indianapolis.
CHARGERS
- It marks the 32nd consecutive year in which the two teams have met in the preseason.
- The two teams will close out the preseason against each other for the 16th time in the past 17 years.
- San Francisco leads the all-time preseason series, 26-20, and defeated the Chargers, 23-13, in the preseason finale last year.
- The two teams are scheduled to meet in the regular season at the Chargers temporary home, StubHub Center, in Carson, CA.