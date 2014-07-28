49ers and Levi's® Stadium Release New Apps

The apps are here.

The redesigned official San Francisco 49ers app is now available (iOS and Android) along with the new Levi's® Stadium app, that was released last week. Between these two apps, you'll have everything you need to know about your favorite team and your favorite stadium available in the palm of your hand.

The San Francisco 49ers app features all of the great 49ers.com content, delivered right to your phone or tablet. Sign up for push notifications and you will receive alerts for breaking news as well as content regarding your favorite players.

Easily browse news articles, videos, photos and podcasts in a newly redesigned layout.

The San Francisco 49ers app was developed by Adept Mobile.

49ERS APP DETAILS:

When developing the San Francisco 49ers app, we wanted to create a user-friendly experience.

The first thing you'll notice when launching the app is a content stream featuring news, videos, photos and podcasts. When clicking a news item, you're taken to a mobile-optimized version of that article. Any embedded tweet or Instagram will display in line.

Another feature you'll enjoy when viewing "all" content or all news items is the ability to continue browsing to subsequent content. Finish a story and continue reading. Just swipe up on the header image for the next piece of content.

Launching a video is simple. Just tap the image in the content stream and the video will auto-rotate to landscape.

Photo galleries open with an icon view, but you can click any image in the gallery for a full screen experience. Swipe right or left to go forward or backward in the gallery.

Navigate between content types with the navigation bar at the top of the screen.

Other information about the 49ers is also readily available. You can view the schedule, standings, roster, statistics and check scores around the league that are updated in real time. Inactives and depth chart will also be available as soon as that information is officially released by the coaching staff.

If you have the older version of the app, Gameday Live, you can simply update to the newer version.

Stay tuned for future additional updates. If there is anything you would like to see included in the app, please leave your comments below.

STADIUM APP DETAILS:

Coming to the team's new home? Make sure you have the highly anticipated Levi's® Stadium app, which is available on both iPhone and Android.

With the new Levi's® Stadium app, you'll have access to mobile ticketing, in-venue wayfinding, instant replays and mobile food and beverage ordering. You'll also be able to log into your Faithful 49 presented by Esurance account, allowing you to redeem "yards" earned for free food, drinks and other items.