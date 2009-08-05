49ers Alumni Carries Torch for Senior Games

Throughout his 13-year NFL career, Guy McIntyre was known for many things.

He was tough. He was gritty. He was an All-Pro. He was a champion.

But now, the 49ers alum is expanding his reputation by tackling other challenges and keeping himself busy in the community.

And last weekend, the former Pro Bowler was at it again.

On Saturday, McIntyre represented Stanford Hospital & Clinics as he carried the torch for the 2009 Summer National Senior Games through the streets of Palo Alto. Stanford Hospital & Clinics is a major sponsor of the Senior Games, and its physicians have served as the 49ers team doctors since 2006.

"It is an honor to represent one of the greatest hospitals in our country in the torch run at the Senior Games," said McIntyre, who played for the 49ers from 1984-93. "It was honor and it was fun. You may not think about the Senior Games a whole lot, but there are a lot of people who compete in them regularly. Carrying the torch was a great opportunity for me."

The torch arrived in San Francisco by boat and stopped at AT&T Park before boarding Caltrain for the trip to Palo Alto.

McIntyre carried the torch down El Camino Way as it was en route to Stanford for the Aug. 1 Opening Ceremonies; Closing Ceremonies will be held Aug. 15. The Games will showcase more than 10,000 men and women over the age of 50 competing in 25 sporting events.

This marks the first time the 22-year-old event has been held in California.

McIntyre, who is the director of 49ers alumni relations, knew he wanted to represent the hospital and become involved with the Games as soon as heard about them.