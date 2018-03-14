49ers Agree to Terms with RB Jerick McKinnon and G/C Weston Richburg

McKinnon (5-9, 205) was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round (96th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Over the past four seasons with the Vikings (2014-17), he has appeared in 58 games (14 starts) and registered 474 carries for 1,918 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 142 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns. McKinnon has also appeared in three postseason games and recorded 20 carries for 81 yards and one touchdown as well as 17 receptions for 114 yards.

Last season, McKinnon appeared in 16 games (one start) with the Vikings, where he finished with 150 carries for 570 yards and three touchdowns as well as a single-season career-high 51 receptions for 421 yards (8.3 average) and two touchdowns. He also saw action in two postseason contests and recorded 18 carries for 74 yards and one touchdown as well as 14 receptions for 92 yards.

A 25-year-old native of Marietta, GA, McKinnon attended Georgia Southern University, where he appeared in 47 games (31 starts) and finished his career with 3,899 rushing yards and 42 touchdowns.

Richburg (6-4, 300) was originally drafted by the New York Giants in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Over the past four seasons with the Giants (2014-17), he has appeared in 51 regular season games (50 starts) and made one postseason start along the offensive line. As a rookie in 2014, Richburg appeared in all 16 games and made 15 starts at left guard. From 2015-17, he started 35 regular season games and one postseason contest at center.

Last season, Richburg started each of the team's first four games at center prior to being placed on the Injured Reserve List on November 4, 2017.