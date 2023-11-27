The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have activated DL Robert Beal Jr. from the Injured Reserve List. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed S George Odum on the Injured Reserve List.
Odum (6-1, 202) appeared in all 11 of the team's games and registered a team-high 10 tackles on special teams.
49ers Activate DL Beal Jr.; Place S George Odum on Injured Reserve
The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have activated DL Robert Beal Jr. from the Injured Reserve List. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed S George Odum on the Injured Reserve List.