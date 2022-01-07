49ers Activate a CB from Reserve/COVID-19 List, Waive a Player

The San Francisco 49ers announced the following roster moves:
The following player has been activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:
CB Ambry Thomas
The following player has been waived:
TE Tanner Hudson
