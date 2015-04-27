49ers 2015 Schedule Buzz on Twitter

Apr 27, 2015 at 05:46 AM
The schedule is out. The Faithful have scanned the matchups and identified the games that they're looking forward to the most.

And they've talked about it on Twitter, too.

For 24 hours after the schedule was released at 5 p.m. PT on April 21, we monitored how many times the keyword "49ers" was mentioned on Twitter along with the name of each 2015 opponent.

We ran the same report in 2014 and again, the games against the Seattle Seahawks topped the list with 24 precent of all 49ers schedule-related mentions (29.3 percent in 2014).

The San Francisco 49ers first road test of the season, a Week 2 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, garnered 20.6 percent of all mentions, ranking a close second on our list. The 2015 home opener against the Minnesota Vikings came in fourth with 13.4 percent of mentions.

One of the bigger surprises on the list was the team's Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. A primetime game on "Sunday Night Football" most likely contributed to the social media buzz as "49ers" and "Bengals" were mentioned together 3,125 times, 18.7 percent of all mentions.

View the rest of the statistics and let us know which games you're most looking forward to in the comments section.

