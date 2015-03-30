49ers 2015 NFL Mock Draft Tracker 5.0

6 / 50

Mel Kiper of ESPN: "Armstead to San Francisco would be a good balance of hitting an immediate need and the 49ers adding yet another player with high upside they can develop -- it's an area they've succeeded in consistently. The 49ers are staring at a situation where Ray McDonald is gone and Justin Smith is likely to follow -- and even if Smith continues to play it shouldn't be a ton of snaps. They do add Darnell Dockett, but he's 34. Armstead is big, powerful, athletic and raw, and while he won't be great right away because he's inconsistent and hasn't truly locked in a defined role, he's physically ready to help and should be able to provide a spark as a rotation player on the line."