49ers 2015 NFL Mock Draft Tracker 5.0

Mar 30, 2015 at 09:00 AM
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

Draft Prospects Linked to 49ers in Recent Mock Drafts

These top prospects in the 2015 NFL Draft have been connected to the San Francisco 49ers in recent mock drafts.

Jamie Newberg of Scout.com: "They could go in a number of different directions from pass rusher, to linebacker, to cornerback, offensive line or wide receiver. They added wide receiver Torrey Smith via free agency. Here, they add another wide out and the top player on the board in wide receiver Kevin White. There's still a need at this position and it gets bolstered in a big way with the additions of Smith and White."
Mel Kiper of ESPN: "Armstead to San Francisco would be a good balance of hitting an immediate need and the 49ers adding yet another player with high upside they can develop -- it's an area they've succeeded in consistently. The 49ers are staring at a situation where Ray McDonald is gone and Justin Smith is likely to follow -- and even if Smith continues to play it shouldn't be a ton of snaps. They do add Darnell Dockett, but he's 34. Armstead is big, powerful, athletic and raw, and while he won't be great right away because he's inconsistent and hasn't truly locked in a defined role, he's physically ready to help and should be able to provide a spark as a rotation player on the line."
Charley Casserly of NFL.com: "Goldman helps the 49ers rebuild their defensive line."
Brian Baldinger of NFL.com: "The 49ers lost Mike Iupati to Arizona, but can replace him with a plug-and-play."
Rob Rang of CBS Sports: "The 49ers aren't likely to become more aggressive on offense with defensive-minded head coach Jim Tomsula taking the reins. Peters comes with some off-field baggage as he was kicked off the team by Washington in November, but he has since made amends with his former coach and will be allowed to participate in the school's Pro Day on April 2. Physical, athletic and a ball-hawk, Peters is a top-20 talent."
Chris Burke of Sports Illustrated: "There is no better option to fill a starting role out of the gate than Waynes. Yes, that includes Marcus Peters. Waynes played both the boundary and field sides at Michigan State, so San Francisco could trust him anywhere.​"
Eddie Brown of U-T San Diego: "Torrey Smith is a nice addition... but Strong's ball skills are second to none in this class."
Patrick Willis and Chris Borland retiring has shifted the attention in San Francisco to inside linebacker, but replacing starting cornerback Chris Culliver is also a concern. GM Trent Baalke has been known to gamble on traits before and few athletes check off more boxes than Jones, a four-year starter with experience at corner and safety who is known for his work ethic and demonstrated remarkable athleticism in workouts." -Rob Rang of CBS Sports
"Edging towards the draft certain players tend to drop, and this time it's DT Danny Shelton. Not that the 49ers are complaining. Shelton goes a meaty 6-foot-2, 340 pounds and has the power to control the line of scrimmage, but also shows lateral quickness and balance to make plays on the move. Constantly requiring double teams and is yet still a pass-rush threat, Shelton is purpose-made for the 3-4, and is one of the best nose tackle prospects to come out in the last 5 years." -Draftek.com
"The 49ers lost two starting cornerbacks this offseason, as Chris Culliver and Perrish Cox have moved on to different teams. This has created a massive void at the cornerback position, which will need to be addressed early in the 2015 NFL Draft. Kevin Johnson made a big leap in this mock draft recently. Contacts we have in various front offices have advised us to move Johnson up, so don't be surprised if he goes in the top 20." - Walter Cherpinsky of WalterFootball
Exactly one month from Monday, the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft takes place in Chicago at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt Univsersity. 

Much will change from now until then, but with the annual owners' meetings concluded and free agency slowing down, it's time once again to see who experts believe the San Francisco 49ers will select with the 15th overall pick.

Be sure to stay tuned as well, as we will post a few more editions of this article in the final 30 days leading up to the draft.

Check out previous mock trackers and voice your opinion in the comment section below with a selection of your own.

**VIEW MOCK TRACKER 1.0**

**VIEW MOCK TRACKER 2.0**

**VIEW MOCK TRACKER 3.0**

**VIEW MOCK TRACKER 4.0**

**Todd McShay of ESPN selects...**

Trae Waynes, CB, Michigan St.

"Waynes is a solid value here as the top-ranked corner on our board. He displays very good technique and straight-line speed (4.35 40-yard dash) for the position, and is at his best in press-man or Cover-2 alignments."

**Matt Miller of Bleacher Report selects...**

Ronald Darby, CB, Florida St.

"Ronald Darby has the speed, instincts and confidence to be an outside cornerback from Day 1 in the NFL. The 49ers need that, as the cornerback depth chart that was weak to begin with has been hit hard by free agency."

**Bucky Brooks of NFL.com selects...**

Brandon Scherff, OG, Iowa

"The departure of Mike Iupati could prompt GM Trent Baalke to turn to the Iowa standout as a possible replacement. Scherff is a rugged blocker at the point of attack with the nasty disposition to help the 49ers get back to a physical brand of football on offense."

**Charles Davis of NFL.com selects...**

La'El Collins, OT, LSU

"Whether he plays guard or tackle, he's an absolute force. Could easily replace Mike Iupati at guard, and power runs stay in the playbook."

**Lance Zierlein of NFL.com selects...**

Arik Armstead, DT, Oregon

"We all know the 49ers need inside linebacker help, but this isn't the spot for that pick. Armstead is the future replacement for Justin Smith."

**Rob Rang of CBS Sports selects...**

Trae Waynes, CB, Michigan St.

"Waynes has the length, athleticism and ballskills to step in and play immediately on a defense that remains one of the NFL's best."

**Pete Prisco of CBS Sports selects...**

Trae Waynes, CB, Michigan St.

"They lost Chris Culliver, so adding another corner makes sense."

**Shaun King of Yahoo Sports selects...**

Denzel Perryman, LB, Miami

"Perryman is my favorite player in the entire draft because of the way he flies around and hits people. If the Niners indeed go MLB here, the bigger Benardrick McKinney is another top option for San Francisco."

**Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports selects...**

Arik Armstead, DT, Oregon

"The 49ers bulwark could use reinforcement. They signed Darnell Dockett as a stopgap improvement, and he could help the still-emerging Armstead learn what it takes to be a pro"

**Doug Farrar of Sports Illustrated selects...**

Shaq Thompson, LB, Washington

"Thompson wouldn't solve all of San Francisco's problems, but I like his versatility in any defense—he can play outside linebacker and kick back to safety in passing situations, and he's a pretty good running back, for what it's worth."

**Nate Davis USA TODAY selects...**

Arik Armstead, DT, Oregon

"Too intriguing a prospect to pass up, especially with Justin Smith still mulling his future and Darnell Dockett a temporary solution. D-line guru Jim Tomsula is the perfect guy to polish a gem like massive Armstead (6-7, 292)."

**Dan Kadar of SBNation selects...**

Arik Armstead, DT, Oregon

"When a team runs a 3-4, a lot of times you're projecting how a player fits into the system. With Armstead, you don't have to. He has experience as a 3-4 end and the traits any team would want in that system. While his play was spotty at times, he can be downright dominant in the run game and should continue getting better."

**Jamie Newberg of Scout selects...**

Marcus Peters, CB, Washington

"They could go in a number of different directions from pass rusher, to linebacker, to cornerback, offensive line or wide receiver. They added wide receiver Torrey Smith via free agency. Here, they go with the talented but troubled cornerback Marcus Peters from Washington. He's a really good prospect that would fill a big need on the 49ers back end."

Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 College Prospects of 2015

The NFL Network draft analyst has shared his top 50 draft prospects prior to the 2015 Scouting Combine.

Analysis: Williams has outstanding height, bulk and length. He could easily carry 320 pounds on his frame. He lines up at defensive end, and will also slide inside and rush from the interior. He is extremely explosive and dominant versus both run and pass.
Analysis: Gregory lined up at defensive end for Nebraska, and split his time standing up and in a three-point stance. He has a long, lean frame and outstanding first-step quickness.
Analysis: White has excellent size and is an extremely explosive wide receiver. He uses his strength to power through press coverage, and he shows a burst to create early separation.
Analysis: Cooper has average height and a lean, muscular frame for the position. He uses his foot quickness to defeat press coverage, and he is an outstanding route runner.
Analysis: Shelton is an ideal 3-4 nose tackle. He has an enormous lower half and he effortlessly holds the point of attack versus double teams. He continually stacks and tosses single blocks to the ground.
Analysis: Winston has ideal height and a thick sturdy frame for the position. He splits his time lining up in the gun and under center. He has average foot quickness in his setup and he will take some false steps at the top of his drop.
Analysis: Fowler is physical edge rusher who splits his time lining up with his hand on the ground as well as standing up. Against the pass, he doesn't have elite first-step quickness, but he has strong hands.
Analysis: Ray was a twitched-up edge rusher for Missouri. He has a dynamic first step and a variety of ways to get to the passer. He excels at powering through the outside shoulder of blockers.
Analysis: Parker is a tall, smooth athlete with outstanding instincts and ball skills. He lacks an explosive initial burst, but he builds speed down the field. He is a very polished route runner.
Analysis: Gordon is an ultra-productive runner with excellent quickness and elusiveness. He presses the hole before picking and sliding his way through traffic. Once he sees some daylight, he shows burst.
Analysis: Mariota is a tall, lean-muscled signal-caller with outstanding athleticism. He operated in the shotgun in the Ducks' spread attack. Most of their passing game is built off run-action fakes and deception, which creates a lot of easy throws into huge windows.
Analysis: Waynes is a tall, wiry cornerback with quick feet and good awareness. In press coverage, he's not physical with his hands but he maintains leverage/position underneath and down the field.
Analysis: Armstead has the same size and frame as Arizona Cardinals DE Calais Campbell. He primarily lines up at defensive end in the Ducks' three-man front and he will also take reps over the center.
Analysis: Gurley has outstanding size, runs hard and has breakaway speed. He is at his best on inside runs. He presses the hole, finds a crease, lowers his pads and explodes through the line of scrimmage.
Analysis: Clemmings lined up at right tackle for Pitt, but he has the foot quickness and agility to play left tackle at the next level. In pass pro, he is quick out of his stance and uses a tight/quick punch to latch/control defenders.
Analysis: McKinney is a tall, long and rangy linebacker for the Bulldogs. He lines up stacked inside the box as well as over the tight end. He has good not great instincts, but once he identifies the ball, he shows an impressive burst to close and make plays.
Analysis: He has arguably the biggest upside of any wide receiver in the draft class. He is a long strider with build-up speed, and he creates a lot of separation down the field.
Analysis: Collins is a productive safety with a thick, square build for the position. He lines up as the high safety as well as in the box. I like him better closer to the line of scrimmage.
Analysis: Peat is a tough player to figure out on tape. He has a huge frame and very quick feet, but he needs to play with better balance in both the run and pass game.
Analysis: Brown plays defensive end in the Longhorns' three-man front and he'll slide inside in their four-man looks. He has a thick, square frame and excellent foot quickness.
Analysis: Scherff lined up at left tackle for the Hawkeyes, but I'm projecting him inside to guard at the next level. He has excellent height/bulk for the position. In pass pro, he needs to improve his balance and pad level.
Analysis: Goldman has a hulking frame and is a dominating run defender. He plays with a firm base and tosses blockers at the point of attack. He consistently keeps leverage from the first to fourth quarter.
Analysis: Smith has good size and outstanding speed for the position. He is a true vertical weapon that has piled up a lot of deep ball production throughout his career. He lines up both in the slot and outside.
Analysis: Funchess has a big, athletic frame and excellent play speed and athleticism. He moved from tight end to wide receiver for the 2014 campaign. He lines up both outside and in the slot in this offense. He is more smooth than explosive in his route running.
Analysis: Harold lined up in both a two- and three-point stance on the edge for the Cavaliers. He is a very active player who grows on you the more you study him. He is at his best when he has a runway to generate power versus offensive tackles.
Analysis: Dupree has good size/bulk for the outside linebacker position. He is a rigid athlete, but he has power and flashes an explosive burst as a pass rusher. Against the run, he is at his best on the backside where he uses his speed/effort to close the back door.
Analysis: Perryman is a stout inside linebacker with excellent instincts and strength. He is quick to key/read/fill, and he has the strength to thump off blockers and make plays. He lacks elite sideline-to- sideline range.
Analysis: Beasley is an very thin-framed edge rusher with outstanding burst and production. He lines up in both a four-point and two-point stance. As a pass rusher, he has a very quick first step and he has a variety of hand moves.
Analysis: Strong is a tall, long wideout with an excellent catch radius. He isn't very sudden or explosive, but he's a smooth route runner with outstanding ball skills. He doesn't create a lot of separation down the field, but he excels at catching contested balls.
Analysis: Williams is a tall, muscled-up cornerback for the Seminoles. He lines up as the boundary cornerback and he's very instinctive in coverage. In press coverage, he isn't physical with his jam, but he effectively positions himself underneath and down the field.
Analysis: Peters has good size, play speed and ball skills for the cornerback position. He is better in press coverage than when he lines up in off coverage. He flashes a quick two-hand jam to re-route wide receivers, and he has plenty of speed to carry vertical routes.
Analysis: Collins plays left tackle for the Tigers, but I am projecting him inside to guard at the next level. He is a dominating run blocker. He latches on, runs his feet and dives opponents over his nose.
Analysis: Flowers lined up at left tackle for the Hurricanes and has excellent height/bulk for the position. In pass pro, he has quick feet but he isn't a great knee bender. He plays upright and he catches instead of punching in his set.
Analysis: Erving made the switch from tackle to center during the 2014 campaign. He is a much better prospect playing inside. He has quick hands and can latch/torque defenders in the run game.
Analysis: Ajayi is a very tough, physical runner with excellent production. He is at his best on inside runs where his combination of vision, power and short area quickness is effective.
Analysis: Coleman is an explosive runner with good size for the position. He has a unique, upright running style, in which he grinds his off hand up and down. He is very decisive and gets north/south quickly on inside runs.
Analysis: Smith primarily lines up at defensive end, but he will slide inside to rush the passer as well. He is a strong edge setter in the run game and he does a nice job resisting pressure versus angle blocks.
Analysis: Cann has a thick square build for the position and very good quickness and football awareness. In the run game, he can roll his hips and generate push at the point of attack.
Analysis: Mauldin has excellent size, bulk and length for the position. As a pass rusher, he has plenty of snap in his hands/hips, and he's able to generate pressure with a one-arm bull rush.
Analysis: Agholor has good height and a narrow frame for the position. He lines up both in the slot and outside. He beats press coverage with his quickness and he is a very crisp route runner.
Analysis: Johnson is a rail-thin cornerback with excellent speed. He aligns as the boundary cornerback. In press coverage, he gets his hands on wideouts, but the bigger opponents walk right through his jam.
Analysis: Thompson has been a two-way player for the Huskies this fall, lining up at linebacker, safety and running back. I'm projecting him as a weak-side linebacker at the next level.
Analysis: Alexander was a run-and-hit WILL linebacker for the Tigers. He is at his best when he has clear vision in space and can use his speed to close and make plays. He is an outstanding blitzer.
Analysis: Yeldon is a tall upright runner with good lateral agility and balance. On inside runs, he is patient to let things develop before picking and sliding through the trash. Despite running high, he's able to make defenders miss in tight quarters and he fights to finish every run.
Analysis: Sambrailo has an ideal frame for the position, but he needs to get physically stronger. In pass pro, he has quick feet to cut off speed rushers and he has a sharp punch to steer/control.
Analysis: Orchard was an ultra-productive edge rusher for the Utes. He has average upfield burst, but he's got a lot of pop in his hands and hips. He uses a shake/bull move to consistently get pressure and he knows how to finish.
Analysis: Williams is a sure-handed tight end with good size and average speed. He is a stiff route runner and doesn't generate much separation, but he has a big catch radius and excels at positioning himself versus defenders down the field.
Analysis: Ogbuehi entered the 2014 campaign as the top offensive tackle in the country, but he struggled this season before suffering a torn knee ligament in the Aggies' bowl game. In pass protection, he has elite foot quickness to cut off speed rushers and the agility to redirect versus counter moves.
Analysis: Holliman is a finesse safety with excellent size, instincts and ball skills. He is at his best floating in the middle of the field where he can read the quarterback, anticipate throws and position for the ball.
Analysis: Poutasi lines up at tackle for the Utes, but I'm projecting him as a guard at the next level. He is a massive man with quick feet and strong hands. In the passing game, he bounds out of his stance with quick feet but he needs to improve his punch.
