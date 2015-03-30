49ers 2015 NFL Mock Draft Tracker 5.0

These top prospects in the 2015 NFL Draft have been connected to the San Francisco 49ers in recent mock drafts.
Exactly one month from Monday, the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft takes place in Chicago at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt Univsersity.
Much will change from now until then, but with the annual owners' meetings concluded and free agency slowing down, it's time once again to see who experts believe the San Francisco 49ers will select with the 15th overall pick.
Trae Waynes, CB, Michigan St.
"Waynes is a solid value here as the top-ranked corner on our board. He displays very good technique and straight-line speed (4.35 40-yard dash) for the position, and is at his best in press-man or Cover-2 alignments."
Ronald Darby, CB, Florida St.
"Ronald Darby has the speed, instincts and confidence to be an outside cornerback from Day 1 in the NFL. The 49ers need that, as the cornerback depth chart that was weak to begin with has been hit hard by free agency."
Brandon Scherff, OG, Iowa
"The departure of Mike Iupati could prompt GM Trent Baalke to turn to the Iowa standout as a possible replacement. Scherff is a rugged blocker at the point of attack with the nasty disposition to help the 49ers get back to a physical brand of football on offense."
La'El Collins, OT, LSU
"Whether he plays guard or tackle, he's an absolute force. Could easily replace Mike Iupati at guard, and power runs stay in the playbook."
Arik Armstead, DT, Oregon
"We all know the 49ers need inside linebacker help, but this isn't the spot for that pick. Armstead is the future replacement for Justin Smith."
Trae Waynes, CB, Michigan St.
"Waynes has the length, athleticism and ballskills to step in and play immediately on a defense that remains one of the NFL's best."
Trae Waynes, CB, Michigan St.
"They lost Chris Culliver, so adding another corner makes sense."
Denzel Perryman, LB, Miami
"Perryman is my favorite player in the entire draft because of the way he flies around and hits people. If the Niners indeed go MLB here, the bigger Benardrick McKinney is another top option for San Francisco."
Arik Armstead, DT, Oregon
"The 49ers bulwark could use reinforcement. They signed Darnell Dockett as a stopgap improvement, and he could help the still-emerging Armstead learn what it takes to be a pro"
Shaq Thompson, LB, Washington
"Thompson wouldn't solve all of San Francisco's problems, but I like his versatility in any defense—he can play outside linebacker and kick back to safety in passing situations, and he's a pretty good running back, for what it's worth."
Arik Armstead, DT, Oregon
"Too intriguing a prospect to pass up, especially with Justin Smith still mulling his future and Darnell Dockett a temporary solution. D-line guru Jim Tomsula is the perfect guy to polish a gem like massive Armstead (6-7, 292)."
Arik Armstead, DT, Oregon
"When a team runs a 3-4, a lot of times you're projecting how a player fits into the system. With Armstead, you don't have to. He has experience as a 3-4 end and the traits any team would want in that system. While his play was spotty at times, he can be downright dominant in the run game and should continue getting better."
Marcus Peters, CB, Washington
"They could go in a number of different directions from pass rusher, to linebacker, to cornerback, offensive line or wide receiver. They added wide receiver Torrey Smith via free agency. Here, they go with the talented but troubled cornerback Marcus Peters from Washington. He's a really good prospect that would fill a big need on the 49ers back end."
