49 in 49: DE Tank Carradine

Carradine, 6-foot-4, 276 pounds, is aiming for private workouts with interested teams the week before the draft.

Because of his impressive recovery, the FSU defensive specimen could be one of this year's best pass-rushing prospects. He projects as a defensive end in a 4-3 scheme or as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 system.

"I expect to be 100 percent in April," Carradine said back in February. "Before the draft I'm gonna do everything they did at the combine."

Carradine hasn't focused on what draft experts are saying about him these days. Instead, he's concentrating on his recovery and getting prepared for his rookie season.

"I hear stuff," he said. "I really don't pay it no attention, I know with my knee situation you never know how things are going to work out."

All Carradine can control is his recovery and his attitude once he's drafted into the NFL. He's eager to show teams his true character and hard-working nature.

What will an NFL team get if they draft a tank?

"They're going to get a great person, a guy that's passionate about the game of football, a guy that's a team player, cares about his team, loves to win, just a great guy overall. A guy that's got a motor, a guy that is physical against the run, disruptive against the pass, and a guy that can shoot through gaps, and a guy that's just all over the field, and a guy that you'll want on your team that will come in and make impact plays on your defense."

That sounds pretty good, but the health of the injured knee has to hold up. Carradine, himself, feels like he's just scratching the surface of what he can become.