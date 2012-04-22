49 in 49: CB Josh Robinson

Production, like posting 49 tackles in 2011, is one of many things Robinson has going for him as he awaits to hear his name called in the draft.

"I believe that's one of the best attributes of my game, the variety," Robinson said. "The ability to play man and play zone, to go into nickel and if I have to go to safety, I can do that as well."

In addition to the scheme and position flexibility Robinson offers, (he does come from the school that produced 49ers fullback Bruce Miller), the cornerback's measurables are off the charts compared to some of his draft competition.

Robinson finished first among cornerbacks in more than just the 40. He finished first in the broad jump with a leap of 11 feet and one inch and finished second out of all cornerbacks in the vertical jump with a mark of 38.5 inches.

For all those reasons, Robinson felt it was time to go pro and informed his head coach of his wishes.

"I felt I was ready. I told Coach (George) O'Leary from the first time I met with him about the decision," Robinson said. "I asked him his opinion and then I let him know I felt I was ready and that I could compete at the next level at a high level and not just be a walk on or a free agent.

"I felt I could actually play and start. That was the main thing, I felt I was ready."

Despite leaving school early, Robinson's 20 hours away from completing his degree in criminal justice. The achievement is very important to the cornerback.

"I love the campus and the culture and the staff and all those people and Coach O'Leary promised me one thing that a lot of schools didn't do," Robinson said. "He didn't just promise me that I'd play and things like that; he promised that I'd get my degree. And that's something that I really appreciated.

"A lot of coaches could really fill your head up but that was something that I liked. And I don't have my degree yet, but I will because he gave me that degree and I'm going to keep my side of the deal."

Robinson's sprint into the NFL is just days away, giving him a chance to have his dream come true.