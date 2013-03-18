49 in 49: CB Desmond Trufant

Desmond figures to be a first-round pick. Not only did he compete all four seasons in the pass-happy, Pac-12 conference, he ran an impressive 4.38, 40-yard dash at the combine. Desmond stood on most of his combine numbers at his recent pro day, but showed excellent change of direction while posting a 6.76-second time in the three-cone drill.

All of the game tape and his successful workouts have the youngest Trufant primed to be one of the top defensive backs selected in the 2013 draft.

But what sets Trufant apart in his own estimation?

"Instincts, feet, quickness in and out of my breaks and transition," said the Washington defensive back who met with half of the NFL's 32 clubs at the combine. "A competitive nature. Leadership and things like that."

It's important for Desmond to stand out among fellow defensive backs, but also to make an impact compared to his brothers.

"I have been waiting for this opportunity my whole life," Desmond said. "All the workouts, all of the season work, all the games – everything is coming down to this moment. I'm very excited."

Trufant's experience and position versatility make him very attractive to NFL teams. Despite only having three interceptions over his past two seasons, teams did not throw to his side of the field. Trufant carved out a reputation as a cover cornerback since his days playing as a true freshman in 2009.

His best year came in 2011. Trufant totaled two interceptions and 16 pass breakups. Opponents learned from Trufant's junior game tape and shied away from throwing at Washington's No. 6.

"I feel like I'm a man-to-man corner," Trufant explained. "I can play zone as well, but I feel man is my strength. In the league you've got to be able to man up. The receivers are great. You've got to be able to read and react, and be out there on that island. And it's definitely helped me being at UW."

If Trufant's drafted to be a Day 1 starter or a reserve cornerback with a nickel role, he's happy to line up anywhere on the field just as long as he's able to compete.

"The way that I get out of my breaks and my transitioning, guys on the slot are a lot quicker," Trufant reasoned. "There's a lot of quick game, and I feel like I can do goo at that, and I'm a good blitzer as well, and like to get in on tackles."